WB+TDP Launches Finished Art Division; Award-Winning, Creative Production Agency Continues to Expand, Adding Finished Art Illustration to its Offerings
WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency providing full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, has added a finished art division to include the creation of illustrations for reproduction, printed or digital materials.
New York, NY, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency providing full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, today announced the company has added a finished art division.
The division will include the creation of illustrations for reproduction, printed or digital materials.
“When WB+TDP launched over 40 years ago, our focus was on storyboard and comp art, throughout the years we have continued to expand the company and grow our offerings. The addition of a finished art division allows us to continue to provide our clients, who range from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, with a robust selection of services, and we are pleased to add illustrators and their finished work to our roster of 200+ artists, animators, editors, and audio engineers around the globe,” said Andrew Kessler, President and CEO.
Over the last several years, WB+TDP has expanded to add new services for clients. In 2022, WB+TDP added a Spanish language division, in 2021, the company expanded to include a dedicated VR and AR division to create gaming and metaverse content. In 2020, WB+TDP added NFT digital production, assisting fine artists with editing, 3D modeling, postproduction and promotional content, the first agency formally providing this type of service.
A leader in the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP and our teams are available 24/7, and dedicated to providing the best service, talent, and creative work.
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production with clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. With over 200 artists around the globe, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse roster, managed by a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York City. A leader in the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and intensely focused on providing clients with the best service, talent and creative output.
The division will include the creation of illustrations for reproduction, printed or digital materials.
“When WB+TDP launched over 40 years ago, our focus was on storyboard and comp art, throughout the years we have continued to expand the company and grow our offerings. The addition of a finished art division allows us to continue to provide our clients, who range from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, with a robust selection of services, and we are pleased to add illustrators and their finished work to our roster of 200+ artists, animators, editors, and audio engineers around the globe,” said Andrew Kessler, President and CEO.
Over the last several years, WB+TDP has expanded to add new services for clients. In 2022, WB+TDP added a Spanish language division, in 2021, the company expanded to include a dedicated VR and AR division to create gaming and metaverse content. In 2020, WB+TDP added NFT digital production, assisting fine artists with editing, 3D modeling, postproduction and promotional content, the first agency formally providing this type of service.
A leader in the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP and our teams are available 24/7, and dedicated to providing the best service, talent, and creative work.
About WB+TDP
WB+TDP is a full-service multimedia company, providing every level of the creative production process - from storyboards through post-production with clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands. With over 200 artists around the globe, WB+TDP has the largest and most diverse roster, managed by a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York City. A leader in the industry for over 40 years, WB+TDP is available 24/7, and intensely focused on providing clients with the best service, talent and creative output.
Contact
WB+TDPContact
Jessica Bellucci
917-463-7037
wbtdp.com
Jessica Bellucci
917-463-7037
wbtdp.com
Categories