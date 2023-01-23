Nova USA Wood Products to Showcase Full Line of Real Wood Solutions at IBS 2023
New Introductions Include Rhino Wood: a High-Density, Low-Maintenance & Durable Alternative to Hardwoods Like Ipe.
Portland, OR, January 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nova USA Wood Products, a leading supplier of high-quality hardwood products and accessories, will showcase its extensive line of wood and accessories at the International Builders Show® (Booth # C2164) to be held January 31 - February 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. This includes the company’s first-time demonstration of Rhino Wood -- a high-density, low-maintenance alternative to domestic hardwoods like Ipe -- as well as the display of existing products like its ExoDek® and ExoClad® QuickClips®, high-quality ExoShield Wood Stains, and extremely durable, premium grade, tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
“We are constantly working with homebuilders, architects and lumber companies to fill the growing need for beautiful and cost-effective alternatives to the pricey and increasingly unobtainable hardwoods that once dominated the domestic marketplace,” said Steve Getsiv, Nova USA Wood Products’ CEO. “This includes expanding our product lines with sustainably harvested, long-lasting and natural building products like Rhino Wood, which is modified through a patented two-stage process to produce an extremely durable and stable timber that’s ideal for just about any outdoor application.”
“Nova provides excellent customer services based on decades of experience,” added Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager. “In addition to an inventory of premium wood products and accessories supplied through our long-standing relationships with suppliers and mills worldwide, we offer the technical expertise and support to make virtually any installation easier, quicker and less costly for both builders and their customers. Our goal is to ensure that every project that uses our products magnificently stands out from the crowd no matter the location or application.”
In addition to Rhino Wood, IBS Booth # C2164 will also feature many of Nova USA Wood Products’ most beautiful, popular and durable Real Wood Solutions. This will include its:
- ExoDek® and ExoClad® QuickClip® hidden deck and siding fastening systems, which naturally swell and shrink as the moisture and humidity levels rise and fall throughout the changing seasons. When the wood dries, the hidden fastener systems resiliently move the boards back into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the structure.
- ExoShield Exterior Wood Stains. Nova USA Wood recently enhanced the formulation of its Tung oil-based wood stains to increase the color retention of the entire ExoShield line by 30 percent. This is in addition to the benefits provided through their proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers and trans-oxide pigments, which reduce checking and cupping; delay graying; protect both soft- and hardwood products from water damage; and offer an-industry leading level of UV protection.
- Premium tropical hardwoods. As an alternative to over-harvested and pricey hardwoods like Ipe, Nova is an industry leader in the supply of highly-durable, low-maintenance and beautiful exotic hardwoods like Batu/Red Balau, Golden Batu/Yellow Balau and South Pacific Redwood/Torem – all of which are known for their striking color palettes, durability and long-lasting performances
- Fire-rated Tropical Hardwood Decking & Rainscreen Siding Systems, which either meet or exceed the class A fire ratings of the U.S. regions requiring the use of exterior wood decking with low flame spread ratings. Especially important in drier states like California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah, Batu or Red Balau outperformed the fire-rating criteria of higher density woods such as Ipe and Cumaru, while also exceeding the rating of other softwoods by as much as five times.
For more information on Nova USA Wood Products’ full line of Real Wood Solutions or to schedule an IBS Booth (# C2164) tour, please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip® Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
“We are constantly working with homebuilders, architects and lumber companies to fill the growing need for beautiful and cost-effective alternatives to the pricey and increasingly unobtainable hardwoods that once dominated the domestic marketplace,” said Steve Getsiv, Nova USA Wood Products’ CEO. “This includes expanding our product lines with sustainably harvested, long-lasting and natural building products like Rhino Wood, which is modified through a patented two-stage process to produce an extremely durable and stable timber that’s ideal for just about any outdoor application.”
“Nova provides excellent customer services based on decades of experience,” added Keaton Smith, the company’s wood systems product manager. “In addition to an inventory of premium wood products and accessories supplied through our long-standing relationships with suppliers and mills worldwide, we offer the technical expertise and support to make virtually any installation easier, quicker and less costly for both builders and their customers. Our goal is to ensure that every project that uses our products magnificently stands out from the crowd no matter the location or application.”
In addition to Rhino Wood, IBS Booth # C2164 will also feature many of Nova USA Wood Products’ most beautiful, popular and durable Real Wood Solutions. This will include its:
- ExoDek® and ExoClad® QuickClip® hidden deck and siding fastening systems, which naturally swell and shrink as the moisture and humidity levels rise and fall throughout the changing seasons. When the wood dries, the hidden fastener systems resiliently move the boards back into place, centered perfectly, and securely fastened to the structure.
- ExoShield Exterior Wood Stains. Nova USA Wood recently enhanced the formulation of its Tung oil-based wood stains to increase the color retention of the entire ExoShield line by 30 percent. This is in addition to the benefits provided through their proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers and trans-oxide pigments, which reduce checking and cupping; delay graying; protect both soft- and hardwood products from water damage; and offer an-industry leading level of UV protection.
- Premium tropical hardwoods. As an alternative to over-harvested and pricey hardwoods like Ipe, Nova is an industry leader in the supply of highly-durable, low-maintenance and beautiful exotic hardwoods like Batu/Red Balau, Golden Batu/Yellow Balau and South Pacific Redwood/Torem – all of which are known for their striking color palettes, durability and long-lasting performances
- Fire-rated Tropical Hardwood Decking & Rainscreen Siding Systems, which either meet or exceed the class A fire ratings of the U.S. regions requiring the use of exterior wood decking with low flame spread ratings. Especially important in drier states like California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Utah, Batu or Red Balau outperformed the fire-rating criteria of higher density woods such as Ipe and Cumaru, while also exceeding the rating of other softwoods by as much as five times.
For more information on Nova USA Wood Products’ full line of Real Wood Solutions or to schedule an IBS Booth (# C2164) tour, please visit www.novausawood.com or call 503-419-6407.
About Nova USA Wood Products
Launched in 2005, Nova is dedicated to the supply of superior, high-quality hardwood products and accessories available at the most competitive prices in today’s marketplace. This includes the company’s Real Wood Solutions like its proprietary line of ExoShield Wood Stain, ExoDek® QuickClip® hidden fasteners, ExoClad® QuickClip® Rainscreen Siding Clips and premium tropical hardwood decking and siding products.
Contact
StarrComm StrategiesContact
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
William Chelak
732-541-8471
www.novausawood.com/
Categories