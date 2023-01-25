TSEP Receives a $50K Grant from Google to Address the Lack of Diversity in the Tech Industry Through Culturally Relevant STEM Pipeline Programs
The Social Engineering Project (TSEP), a STEM nonprofit organization designed to address the lack of diversity in the tech industry, has received a $50,000 grant from Google’s Global Data Center RISE program to motivate and inspire underrepresented students of color to pursue technical careers.
Oakland, CA, January 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Social Engineering Project receives a $50,000 grant from Google to address the lack of diversity in the tech industry through culturally relevant STEM pipeline programs.
Donation will promote educational and career equity to help increase Black youth interest in careers related to the IT industry.
The Social Engineering Project, an Oakland-based 501(c)(3) tax-exempt social impact venture with Stanford University that is designed to address the lack of diversity in the tech industry through culturally relevant STEM pipeline programs for underrepresented students of color that lead to technical career pathways, received a $50,000 grant from Google’s Global Data Center RISE program, which supports programs, organizations and nonprofits working to create a robust pipeline of tech talent from underrepresented groups.
The grant from Google will help increase Black youth interest in technical careers at Google through an innovative culturally relevant approach to engage youth before college through a Family Science Day at Google’s Headquarters in Mountain View, California. Families from Northern California will participate in developmentally appropriate workshops for elementary, middle, and high school aged students, while the parents attend educational workshops on how they can keep their children motivated to pursue STEM careers year round.
The programs at TSEP inspire underrepresented students of color to master math, science, chemistry, physics, engineering, and computer science through a culturally relevant pedagogy, go to college, major in a technical field, and pursue technical careers to increase the economic, environmental, and social vitality of their communities.
“Google understands the importance of providing accessible workforce training and education to underserved groups and the transformative impact it can have within the community,” said Yolanda Washington, GDC Program Manager - Talent Pipeline. “Through this grant program, we are able to support organizations that are reaching these underrepresented groups and providing them with the skills and training to succeed in tech and other trades. We are proud to support the Social Engineering Project and their efforts to build the future workforce.”
“We are excited to partner with Google again on this unique opportunity for students to be exposed to STEM in a family style environment, where the entire family is invested in everyone’s success and knows how to play their respective roles,” says Co-Founder, President & CEO Kevin L. Nichols.
About The Social Engineering Project
The Social Engineering Project, Inc. ("TSEP") is an Oakland-based, 501(c)(3) tax exempt social impact venture with Stanford University designed to address the lack of diversity in the tech industry through culturally relevant STEM pipeline programs for underrepresented students of color that lead to technical career pathways.
About Google in California
Google has 54,000 employees across California. Google strives to be a great neighbor in the local community, and since 2004, has donated more than $894 million to California nonprofits. In 2021, Google helped provide $147.82 billion of economic activity for California businesses, website publishers, and nonprofits.
Donation will promote educational and career equity to help increase Black youth interest in careers related to the IT industry.
The Social Engineering Project, an Oakland-based 501(c)(3) tax-exempt social impact venture with Stanford University that is designed to address the lack of diversity in the tech industry through culturally relevant STEM pipeline programs for underrepresented students of color that lead to technical career pathways, received a $50,000 grant from Google’s Global Data Center RISE program, which supports programs, organizations and nonprofits working to create a robust pipeline of tech talent from underrepresented groups.
The grant from Google will help increase Black youth interest in technical careers at Google through an innovative culturally relevant approach to engage youth before college through a Family Science Day at Google’s Headquarters in Mountain View, California. Families from Northern California will participate in developmentally appropriate workshops for elementary, middle, and high school aged students, while the parents attend educational workshops on how they can keep their children motivated to pursue STEM careers year round.
The programs at TSEP inspire underrepresented students of color to master math, science, chemistry, physics, engineering, and computer science through a culturally relevant pedagogy, go to college, major in a technical field, and pursue technical careers to increase the economic, environmental, and social vitality of their communities.
“Google understands the importance of providing accessible workforce training and education to underserved groups and the transformative impact it can have within the community,” said Yolanda Washington, GDC Program Manager - Talent Pipeline. “Through this grant program, we are able to support organizations that are reaching these underrepresented groups and providing them with the skills and training to succeed in tech and other trades. We are proud to support the Social Engineering Project and their efforts to build the future workforce.”
“We are excited to partner with Google again on this unique opportunity for students to be exposed to STEM in a family style environment, where the entire family is invested in everyone’s success and knows how to play their respective roles,” says Co-Founder, President & CEO Kevin L. Nichols.
About The Social Engineering Project
The Social Engineering Project, Inc. ("TSEP") is an Oakland-based, 501(c)(3) tax exempt social impact venture with Stanford University designed to address the lack of diversity in the tech industry through culturally relevant STEM pipeline programs for underrepresented students of color that lead to technical career pathways.
About Google in California
Google has 54,000 employees across California. Google strives to be a great neighbor in the local community, and since 2004, has donated more than $894 million to California nonprofits. In 2021, Google helped provide $147.82 billion of economic activity for California businesses, website publishers, and nonprofits.
Contact
The Social Engineering Project, Inc.Contact
Kevin L. Nichols
(510) 214-3194
www.TheSocialEngineer.org
Kevin L. Nichols
(510) 214-3194
www.TheSocialEngineer.org
Categories