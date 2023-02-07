Hay There Social Media Teams Up with That Darn Chat to Add Fair Play’s Approach to Its Social Media Curriculum, and Support Women Holistically

As seen in the FAIR PLAY Documentary produced by Hello Sunshine, Emily A. Hay, Founder of Hay There Social Media, and Fair Play Certified Facilitator, Laura Danger of That Darn Chat, are on a mission to provide overwhelmed caregivers with immediately applicable solutions to universal challenges like inequities at home, and its damaging impact on women’s professional fulfillment.