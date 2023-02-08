Project Hosts’ PaaS Has Been Prioritized by the JAB
Sunnyvale, CA, February 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Project Hosts, a leading provider of turnkey compliance services for healthcare and government clouds, has been selected to work with the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for a Provisional Authority to Operate (P-ATO) for its FedRAMP® High Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering on AWS. Project Hosts was selected in accordance with the JAB prioritization criteria and will work with the JAB on their security package reviews.
Leveraging its PaaS and associated services, Project Hosts offers Federal agencies a turnkey option for migrating critical application workloads to the cloud in a secure and compliant fashion. With this announcement, agencies have a new option for migration of their AWS and High Impact workloads. The Project Hosts PaaS and compliance services also enable a fast and cost-effective way for AWS-based or FedRAMP High Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers to obtain a FedRAMP authorization.
Based on current program resourcing and funding levels, FedRAMP only prioritizes up to 12 CSPs per year. FedRAMP works with the JAB, OMB, and the CIO Council to create criteria that are used to fairly and consistently select only the most impactful CSPs for a JAB authorization.
About Project Hosts: Project Hosts implements security and compliance for the U.S. government and healthcare organizations. Project Hosts' pre-audited environments offer turnkey solutions for achieving compliance, removing a key barrier to migration from on-premise deployments. Project Hosts environments hold certifications and authorizations from ISO 27001, HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the DoD.
