“The She Shed,” a Historical Mystery Novella Set in Jensen Beach. Local Author Raises $1,300,000 for Cystic Fibrosis.
Jensen Beach, FL, February 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Children’s Author Leah Orr is killing it with her newest novella, "The She Shed." This 220 page, three hour mystery was written especially for readers who enjoy a mystery, but have limited time to read.
Jensen Beach, Florida is a quaint coastal town once revered as the “land that time forgot.” The place where big city dwellers come for vacation. It was once known for its beautiful sandy beaches, breezy ocean air, pleasant year-round weather, frilly cocktails, hometown boutique shops and restaurants, and ocean activities.
The town is also home to some unsavory characters and its many hidden skeletons—literally.
When Aunt Adeline goes missing, it is up to her niece, Charlotte, to uncover the clues of her deeply hidden family secrets and the town she calls home.
Enjoy the dual narrative from both Aunt Adeline’s and Charlotte’s point of view. Discover secrets the She Shed holds, the importance of friendship, and the true meaning of family.
Leah’s new book joins the bookshelf with Orr’s other thrillers, "The Executive Suite and The Bartender," along with four children’s books, "Messy Tessy," "It Wasn’t Me," "Kyle’s First Crush" and "Kyle’s First Playdate." Because Orr’s youngest daughter, Ashley, is afflicted with Cystic Fibrosis, proceeds from the sale of her books are generously donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Between profits from Orr’s books and participation in local CF events over the past 20 years, Orr has raised more than $1,300,000 for CF research. CF is an inherited chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of nearly 70,000 children and adults worldwide and Orr’s personal goal is to not only raise awareness of the disease, but also raise money to help find a cure.
Leah has recently been featured on ABC’s Health Watch, NBC Today South Florida, CBS South Florida, CBS This Morning Virginia, NBC the 10! Show Philadelphia, Fox 4 News Morning Blend, National Syndicated, “The Daily Buzz,” and Lifetime TV’s “The Balancing Act.”
Leah has been featured in publications such as: Forbes Magazine, Medical News Today, The Miami Herald, The Sun-Sentinel, etc. Orr’s daughter, Ashley, was also a recipient of Oprah’s generosity in “The Big Give.”
Orr and her husband were nominated as one of Florida’s Finest Couples by the CF Foundation, and included in “In The Spotlight” on CFF.org.
Leah was also nominated as one of Broward County’s top 100 Outstanding Women. Orr grew up in Boston, MA, and is a graduate of The University of Miami.
"The She Shed" is available through local bookstores, Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, and wherever books are sold. More information can be found at www.leahorr.com.
