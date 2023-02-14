Concordia University Wisconsin Partners with Upright Education to Offer Online Technology Bootcamp Programs
Upright will power online bootcamp courses in software development, UX/UI Design, Tech Sales, and more to prepare adult learners for the future of work within a variety of in-demand technology career fields.
Mequon, WI, February 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Concordia University Wisconsin and Ann Arbor is excited to announce its partnership with Upright Education, a leading provider of online technology bootcamp programs in software development, UX/UI, and tech sales. The partnership allows Concordia to offer its post-traditional learners access to Upright's industry-driven programs, which are designed to provide learners with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in high-demand fields.
Upright's programs have a proven track record of success, with 92% of program graduates finding new careers in their field of study and experiencing an average salary increase of 30%. These impressive results demonstrate Upright's commitment to providing high-quality, career-focused education that helps adult learners switch into new careers seamlessly.
"We are thrilled to partner with Concordia University and serve their adult learner community," said Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education. "At Upright, we understand the importance of providing accessible, flexible and career-focused education to adult learners. With our programs, learners can gain the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their desired field, and we are excited to see the impact this partnership will have on the success of Concordia's students and within the upper Midwest region."
This partnership reflects Concordia University's dedication to serving adult learners and providing them with opportunities for career advancement. According to CompTIA, tech job openings were up 21% within the greater metropolitan Milwaukee region from 2021 to 2022 and are expected to continue growing. Concordia’s Office of Continuing Education Studies is committed to providing accessible, flexible, and career-focused education to help learners achieve their professional goals and break into new fields.
“This is an exciting partnership, enabling us to offer high demand boot camps throughout the Midwest tech industry that will equip students to better themselves professionally,” said Sarah Pecor, AVP of Continuing Education Studies at Concordia University.
Until May 14, learners can earn a $1,000 discount on the tuition through May 14 for any programs powered by Upright through Concordia University Wisconsin. Learners can request more information by going to bootcamp.cuw.edu.
