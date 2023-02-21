PAWS NY Named an Official Charity Partner of the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon
New York, NY, February 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY has been named an Official Charity Partner for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, November 5. PAWS NY will be among more than 550 official charity partners providing thousands of runners the opportunity to run in the world’s biggest and boldest marathon.
The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the city’s most anticipated and iconic annual sporting events, attracting runners and spectators of all backgrounds, ages, and abilities from around the world. More than 50,000 runners are expected this year after the race returned to full capacity last year.
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City residents who are most at-risk of losing their pets due to physical and financial obstacles they face, with particular emphasis on low-income seniors and individuals suffering from illness or disability. Our programs and volunteers provide support to help keep pets in their homes with the people who love them and out of the shelter system.
As a part of the TCS New York City Marathon Charity Partner Program, PAWS NY will coordinate a team of 15 runners who will participate in the Marathon on Sunday, November 5, 2023. These runners will commit to raising critical funds on behalf of the organization, allowing PAWS NY to continue to help clients overcome the physical and financial limitations they face caring for their animal companions.
“We love participating as a Charity Partner for the TCS New York City Marathon because it’s another way for our organization to be a part of the community here in NYC,” said Rachel Herman, Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “Our runners will complete this iconic race while raising money for our organization, and it’s always an amazing experience to be a part of Marathon Sunday. We can’t wait to cheer on the members of Team PAWS NY—and all the runners!"
“The TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most exciting days of the year and thanks to our incredible charity partners it is also one of the most impactful and purposeful sporting events in the world,” said Christine Burke, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, NYRR. “New York Road Runners is proud to support the PAWS NY team and the incredible impact they have made to their communities as they raise important funds to help people by helping pets.”
The NYRR Official Charity Partner Program offers an opportunity for nonprofit organizations to raise funds to support their missions and services. Participating charities can offer guaranteed entry to runners who fundraise on their behalf.
Since its inception in 2006, the TCS New York City Marathon Official Charity Partner Program has raised more than $440 million for more than 1,000 worthy nonprofit organizations across the globe. Prior to the start of the official program, the New York City Marathon had served as an outlet for individual philanthropic runners since the 1980s.
About PAWS NY
The mission of PAWS NY is to help New York City’s most vulnerable residents remain with their pets by delivering critical programs and services through a community of partners and volunteers. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About New York Road Runners (NYRR)
NYRR’s mission is to help and inspire people through running. Since 1958, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world’s premier community running organization. NYRR’s commitment to New York City’s five boroughs features races, virtual races, community events, free youth running initiatives and school programs, the NYRR RUNCENTER featuring the New Balance Run Hub, and training resources that provide hundreds of thousands of people each year with the motivation, know-how, and opportunity to Run for Life. NYRR’s premier event, and the largest marathon in the world, is the TCS New York City Marathon. Held annually on the first Sunday in November, the race features a wide population of runners, from the world’s top professional athletes to a vast range of competitive, recreational, and charity runners. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org.
Contact
PAWS NYContact
Kimberly Green
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
