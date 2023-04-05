The Tri-County Fair Announces Its 9th Year, June 15-18, 2023 in Rockaway, NJ
Rockaway, NJ, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Four Days of Summer Fun at the Tri-County Fair.
Fireworks, rides, games and more, June 15-18, on 107-acre campus of Christ Church Campus.
The 9th Annual Tri-County Fair is returning on Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18 with all-new rides, carnival games, free family entertainment, great food, and much more. Admission is free and it’s happening on the sprawling 107 acre campus of Christ Church in Rockaway, New Jersey.
The fair schedule includes: Unlimited ride bands on opening and closing nights, on-stage performances by Extreme Illusions and Escapes on opening and closing nights, an improved fireworks show on Friday night, a classic and custom car show on Saturday, opportunity to take a picture with Batman and the Batmobile on Father's Day Sunday. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as superheroes on Sunday as well to honor our superhero dads.
The fair also features, monster truck rides, pony rides, a rock climbing wall, local vendors, food trucks, and more.
For directions to the Tri-County Fair, advance sale discounts, or more information call 973-783-1010 or visit www.TriCountyFair.org.
Christ Church USA is the host site and main sponsor. Christ Church USA is a diverse, non-denominational Christian congregation. All are invited to worship with us. Christ Church has three locations: Rockaway, Montclair and Clifton, New Jersey.
Contact:
Stephen Nickoley
TCF@ChristChurchUSA.org
973.783.1010 (ext. 297)
