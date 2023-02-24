Indian Springs Calistoga Switches to Solar with SolarCraft - Historic Napa Valley Spa Now Powered with Solar Energy
Novato, CA, February 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Novato- and Sonoma-based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 140 kW solar electric power installation at the historic Indian Springs Calistoga Spa. Located in northern Napa Valley, Indian Springs will benefit from an estimated $50,000 in annual electricity savings while powering its facility with clean, sustainable solar power and insulating against escalating PG&E rates.
The solar photovoltaic system consists of 378 solar panels and Enphase microinverters, installed in a collection of arrays on seven different Mission Revival-style buildings on the property. Built in 2014, “The View” buildings are the newest editions to the Indian Springs Resort. An estimated 185,366 kWh annually will provide nearly 80% of the electric needs of the buildings with renewable solar power. With a 30-year warranty, the resort will be saving on utility costs for decades to come.
This switch from traditional, fossil-fuel energy sources to renewable energy will significantly reduce Indian Spring's carbon footprint, contributing to a greener and cleaner future, all while reducing its overall energy costs. "We are so happy to add to our on-site renewable energy," said Daniel Merchant, Indian Springs Owner. "Geothermal heat for our pools and spa, and now solar for the rooms!"
The annual clean energy production will offset 131 metric tons of carbon dioxide that would otherwise be emitted by fossil fuel-based utility power, or the pollutants removed by over 155 acres of trees. This impact is equivalent to removing the air pollution produced by close to 327,000 miles of driving.
About SolarCraft
SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and has been one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Energy and Battery Energy Storage. With over 8,500 customers, our team of dedicated employee-owners is proud to have installed more clean energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com
About Indian Springs Calistoga
Indian Springs Calistoga is a historic Napa Valley hotel resort comprised of gardens, mineral pools and a thoughtful collection of historic cottages, bungalows, and Mission Revival–style buildings spread out across 17 acres. For over a century, guests have journeyed to Indian Springs Calistoga in search of relaxation and well-being. Amazing natural resources can be found on-site, including four thermal geysers, volcanic ash and the legacy that is California’s oldest continuously operating pool and spa facility.
