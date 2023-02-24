Black Wealth Accelerator Launches Inaugural Event During Black History Month to Support Black Small Businesses in Response to the NYC Pandemic Small Business Rebound

Black Wealth Accelerator organization provides marketing and communications expertise to black and minority businesses. The inaugural event, Pop-Up Shop N' Sing Karaoke Festival will be held on Saturday, February 25 in Brooklyn, NY from 1 pm to 8 pm and will feature a black business pitch contest for black creators who launched or sustained their small businesses post-pandemic.