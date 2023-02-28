Power BI Connector for ServiceNow Certified on Utah Release
Alpha Serve and its US subsidiary acSoft Inc. proudly announced that their Power BI Connector for ServiceNow has been certified on the latest ServiceNow release - Utah.
Kyiv, Ukraine, February 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve and its US subsidiary acSoft Inc. proudly announced that their Power BI Connector for ServiceNow has been certified on the latest ServiceNow release - Utah. This certification confirms that the app meets ServiceNow's rigorous technical and security requirements and is fully compatible with the latest version of the platform. By supporting the latest release, the app can help organizations take advantage of new features and enhancements, improve security, and increase user adoption. This achievement highlights Alpha Serve and acSoft Inc.'s commitment to providing their customers with the most reliable and innovative data integration solutions for ServiceNow.
The Power BI Connector for ServiceNow is an enterprise-grade app that simplifies the process of retrieving unlimited data from a user's ServiceNow instance and integrating it into Power BI. With this tool, users can generate detailed reports, interactive dashboards, and insightful visualizations using the complete range of Power BI functionalities. This empowers users to make informed decisions based on data analysis and drive business expansion.
“We are thrilled to announce that our Power BI Connector for ServiceNow is now certified on the Utah release,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Alpha Serve. “Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that our customers can seamlessly integrate their ServiceNow data with Power BI, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and drive business growth. We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers and will continue to update our product to meet their evolving needs.”
The Power BI Connector for ServiceNow now offers Utah release support starting from version 1.3.1, which introduces several new features and enhancements. Among the most significant additions is the further Dot-walking support, which enables direct scripting access to fields and field values on related records. This feature is handy when dealing with reference fields pointing to other tables' records. Additionally, version 1.3.1 includes settings that allow administrators to restrict data source editing and minor UI/UX improvements. These changes improve the stability, performance, and user experience, making it a valuable tool for organizations looking to integrate ServiceNow data into their Power BI reports and dashboards.
Alpha Serve’s commitment to providing the best possible experience for its customers is reflected in its constant product updates, following the latest trends and customer feedback. As a ServiceNow Technology Partner, Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, and Shopify App Store Developer, Alpha Serve is a leading B2B software developer with a wide range of product integrations and top-rated BI Connectors for different ecosystems.
