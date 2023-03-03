RiskFootprint Launches New Tool for Flood Damage Assessments
Boca Raton, FL, March 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- RiskFootprint, a leading provider of resilience risk assessment solutions, has announced the launch of its new tool for estimating flood damage losses based on Hazus methodology, the Max Flood Damage/Loss Percentage.
RiskFootprint’s new tool uses Hazus data and algorithms to calculate the maximum percentage damage/loss for any property in the U.S. due to fluvial or pluvial flooding or hurricane storm surge. The tool provides a percentage estimate of maximum flood damage based on the replacement value of specific buildings.
Hazus is a nationally standardized risk modeling methodology developed by FEMA that identifies areas with high risk for natural hazards and estimates physical, economic, and social impacts of floods, high wind, earthquakes, hurricanes, and other disasters.
The tool is designed to help property owners, investors, insurers, lenders, and other stakeholders assess their flood risk exposure and make informed decisions about: buying or selling buildings, new acquisition due diligence, portfolio risk management, loan and insurance underwriting, and mitigation strategies and resilience investments.
“RiskFootprint’s new tool is a game-changer for flood risk assessment at the individual property level,” said Albert Slap, CEO of RiskFootprint. “It leverages the best available data and science from FEMA and other open sources to provide accurate and actionable insights into flood damage potential to commercial, industrial and multi-family buildings. It also complements our existing portfolio of SaaS hazard assessment tools that cover 30+ current natural hazards, including floods, wind, earthquakes, landslides, winter weather and more, and 4 future climate hazards such as sea-level rise, extreme heat, extreme rainfall and drought.” The RiskFootprint™ platform also supports ESG/TCFD and the upcoming SEC climate change reporting requirements by providing transparent and standardized metrics for asset-specific, resilience performance in the future.
To learn more about RiskFootprint’s new, Max Flood tool or request a demo, visit https://riskfootprint.com, contact customerservice@riskfootprint.com or call (844) 732-7473.
Contact:
Albert Slap, President, RiskFootprint™
Max Flood Damage/Loss Percentage Estimate
Examples of new RiskFootprint(tm) Max Flood Damage/Loss Tool
