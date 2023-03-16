Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 27th Annual WebAward Competition
Excellence deserves recognition and it’s time to win Best Retail Website in the Web Marketing Association’s 27th annual international WebAward Competition for Website Development. This acclaimed award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals in 86 industry categories, including Retail, Catalog and Shopping. Enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best retail Websites in the world as part of their 27th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including retail, Catalog and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail or shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2023.
"In the retail industry, a website can be a powerful tool for promoting your brand, products, and services, and providing an exceptional shopping experience," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "The WebAward Competition provides a platform for interactive agencies and organizations that create retail websites to showcase their creativity, innovation and effectiveness in driving business growth, and delivering value to their customers. Online retailing is one of the most competitive spaces on the Internet. Winning recognition for your online retail and shopping website can help boost you ahead of your competition.”
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each retail websites entered is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All retail entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the Retail category will also receive:
· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· A highlight for your resume
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Retail Website and Best Shopping Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.
Recent winners of the Best Retail Web site include:
2022 - welcome. for Taste Water
2021 - Digital Operative for Reed's Jewelers
2020 - G6 Business Technology Solutions for Borden Institute2019 - RiteRug Flooring for RiteRug.com
2018 – LiveArea for YETI
2017 - Braves Development Company for The Battery ATL
2016 – Cibo for Janie and Jack
2015 – Isobar for adidas StellaSport
2014 - Publicis Hawkeye for Magnolia Website Redesign
2013 - One Pica for Electric Visual
2012 - MICROS-Retail for Lilly Pulitzer
2011 - The Zimmerman Agency for Brew Your Costume
2010 – Lbi for M&S.com
2009 – VML for Adidas Made for Beijing
2008 - Arc Worldwide for Hallmark Journeys
2007 - The Home Depot Home Services/Creative Digital Group for The Home Depot Home Services
2006 - Resource Interactive for RBK Music
2005 - R/GA for Nike ID
2004 - PixelMEDIA, Inc. for ECCO USA, Inc Web Site
2003 - Freerun Technologies for Olivier Napa Valley
Recent winners of the Best Catalog Web site include:
2021 - TopSpot for Kason Corp.
2020 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Steel Warehouse Website
2019 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for TW Metals Website
2018 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Ohmite Mfg Co Website
2017 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for DESTACO Website
2016 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Advanced Machine & Engineering (AME) Website
2015 - Hudson Integrated Web Agency for Duralee Website Redesign
2014 - TopSpot Internet Marketing RTS Cutting Tools, Inc
2013 - Guidance for Tacori Website
2011 - Critical Mass & Theodore Alexander for Theodore Alexander website
2010 - R C Bigelow Tea for Bigelow
2009 - BGT Partners for Sony Cierge Online Holiday Guide 2008
2008 - Tellus for SeaBear Smokehouse
2007 - Tellus for Touchstone Catalog
2006 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean, Inc.
2005 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean
2004 - Kel Geddes Management Ltd for The Anne Geddes Baby Clothing Collection Website
2003 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean, Inc.
Recent winners of the Best Shopping Web site include:
2022 - Adao Ltd for Cotswold Packaging Group
2021 - Digital Operative for Roccat Gaming®
2020 - Nebo for Pet P.L.A.Y. Site Re-Design2019 – Cuker for Hermoza Website
2018 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for Elegance By Roya
2017 – Corra for Loralette
2016 – DEG for Helzberg Diamonds We Propose You Propose
2015 – Copious for Nau Digital Flagship
2014 - SharpMotion for Plaza Hollywood Official Website
2013 – BlueLuna for Phoodeez
2012 – Nebo for J.J. Buckley Website Redesign
2011 - Wright Strategies for KEEN Footwear Global e-Commerce Website
2010 - Copious Creative for Tactical Distributors Website
2009 - A Far Site Better for Magic Beans
2008 - Cooking.com for Cooking.com
2007 - Rare Bird, Inc. for Gilchrist & Soames
2006 – ShopLocal for ShopLocal
2005 - Ion Global for The Luxury Gift Company Online Shop
2004 - Gevalia and Fry, Inc. for Gevalia Web Site
2003 - Polo Ralph Lauren and AGENCY.COM for RLGirl
Retail and Shoping Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2020 Best Retail Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2023 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group & Twitter. Like and follow for news and award updates!
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
"In the retail industry, a website can be a powerful tool for promoting your brand, products, and services, and providing an exceptional shopping experience," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "The WebAward Competition provides a platform for interactive agencies and organizations that create retail websites to showcase their creativity, innovation and effectiveness in driving business growth, and delivering value to their customers. Online retailing is one of the most competitive spaces on the Internet. Winning recognition for your online retail and shopping website can help boost you ahead of your competition.”
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each retail websites entered is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All retail entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the Retail category will also receive:
· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement
· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· A highlight for your resume
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Retail Website and Best Shopping Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.
Recent winners of the Best Retail Web site include:
2022 - welcome. for Taste Water
2021 - Digital Operative for Reed's Jewelers
2020 - G6 Business Technology Solutions for Borden Institute2019 - RiteRug Flooring for RiteRug.com
2018 – LiveArea for YETI
2017 - Braves Development Company for The Battery ATL
2016 – Cibo for Janie and Jack
2015 – Isobar for adidas StellaSport
2014 - Publicis Hawkeye for Magnolia Website Redesign
2013 - One Pica for Electric Visual
2012 - MICROS-Retail for Lilly Pulitzer
2011 - The Zimmerman Agency for Brew Your Costume
2010 – Lbi for M&S.com
2009 – VML for Adidas Made for Beijing
2008 - Arc Worldwide for Hallmark Journeys
2007 - The Home Depot Home Services/Creative Digital Group for The Home Depot Home Services
2006 - Resource Interactive for RBK Music
2005 - R/GA for Nike ID
2004 - PixelMEDIA, Inc. for ECCO USA, Inc Web Site
2003 - Freerun Technologies for Olivier Napa Valley
Recent winners of the Best Catalog Web site include:
2021 - TopSpot for Kason Corp.
2020 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Steel Warehouse Website
2019 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for TW Metals Website
2018 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Ohmite Mfg Co Website
2017 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for DESTACO Website
2016 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Advanced Machine & Engineering (AME) Website
2015 - Hudson Integrated Web Agency for Duralee Website Redesign
2014 - TopSpot Internet Marketing RTS Cutting Tools, Inc
2013 - Guidance for Tacori Website
2011 - Critical Mass & Theodore Alexander for Theodore Alexander website
2010 - R C Bigelow Tea for Bigelow
2009 - BGT Partners for Sony Cierge Online Holiday Guide 2008
2008 - Tellus for SeaBear Smokehouse
2007 - Tellus for Touchstone Catalog
2006 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean, Inc.
2005 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean
2004 - Kel Geddes Management Ltd for The Anne Geddes Baby Clothing Collection Website
2003 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean, Inc.
Recent winners of the Best Shopping Web site include:
2022 - Adao Ltd for Cotswold Packaging Group
2021 - Digital Operative for Roccat Gaming®
2020 - Nebo for Pet P.L.A.Y. Site Re-Design2019 – Cuker for Hermoza Website
2018 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for Elegance By Roya
2017 – Corra for Loralette
2016 – DEG for Helzberg Diamonds We Propose You Propose
2015 – Copious for Nau Digital Flagship
2014 - SharpMotion for Plaza Hollywood Official Website
2013 – BlueLuna for Phoodeez
2012 – Nebo for J.J. Buckley Website Redesign
2011 - Wright Strategies for KEEN Footwear Global e-Commerce Website
2010 - Copious Creative for Tactical Distributors Website
2009 - A Far Site Better for Magic Beans
2008 - Cooking.com for Cooking.com
2007 - Rare Bird, Inc. for Gilchrist & Soames
2006 – ShopLocal for ShopLocal
2005 - Ion Global for The Luxury Gift Company Online Shop
2004 - Gevalia and Fry, Inc. for Gevalia Web Site
2003 - Polo Ralph Lauren and AGENCY.COM for RLGirl
Retail and Shoping Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2020 Best Retail Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2023 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
Please Join the Web Marketing Association on Social Media: LinkedIn Page, LinkedIn Group & Twitter. Like and follow for news and award updates!
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
Contact
Web Marketing AssociationContact
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.Webward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.Webward.org
Categories