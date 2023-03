Best Retail Websites to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 27th Annual WebAward Competition

Boston, MA, March 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best retail Websites in the world as part of their 27th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org . The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including retail, Catalog and shopping websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for retail or shopping websites to enter is May 31, 2023."In the retail industry, a website can be a powerful tool for promoting your brand, products, and services, and providing an exceptional shopping experience," said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "The WebAward Competition provides a platform for interactive agencies and organizations that create retail websites to showcase their creativity, innovation and effectiveness in driving business growth, and delivering value to their customers. Online retailing is one of the most competitive spaces on the Internet. Winning recognition for your online retail and shopping website can help boost you ahead of your competition.”Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each retail websites entered is judged against other entries in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.All retail entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.Winners of a WebAward in the Retail category will also receive:· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement· A limited-edition Commemorative NFT· Increased visibility for their company· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO· A highlight for your resume· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers· Unlimited bragging rightsEach year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Retail Website and Best Shopping Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.Recent winners of the Best Retail Web site include:2022 - welcome. for Taste Water2021 - Digital Operative for Reed's Jewelers2020 - G6 Business Technology Solutions for Borden Institute2019 - RiteRug Flooring for RiteRug.com2018 – LiveArea for YETI2017 - Braves Development Company for The Battery ATL2016 – Cibo for Janie and Jack2015 – Isobar for adidas StellaSport2014 - Publicis Hawkeye for Magnolia Website Redesign2013 - One Pica for Electric Visual2012 - MICROS-Retail for Lilly Pulitzer2011 - The Zimmerman Agency for Brew Your Costume2010 – Lbi for M&S.com2009 – VML for Adidas Made for Beijing2008 - Arc Worldwide for Hallmark Journeys2007 - The Home Depot Home Services/Creative Digital Group for The Home Depot Home Services2006 - Resource Interactive for RBK Music2005 - R/GA for Nike ID2004 - PixelMEDIA, Inc. for ECCO USA, Inc Web Site2003 - Freerun Technologies for Olivier Napa ValleyRecent winners of the Best Catalog Web site include:2021 - TopSpot for Kason Corp.2020 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Steel Warehouse Website2019 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for TW Metals Website2018 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Ohmite Mfg Co Website2017 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for DESTACO Website2016 - TopSpot Internet Marketing for Advanced Machine & Engineering (AME) Website2015 - Hudson Integrated Web Agency for Duralee Website Redesign2014 - TopSpot Internet Marketing RTS Cutting Tools, Inc2013 - Guidance for Tacori Website2011 - Critical Mass & Theodore Alexander for Theodore Alexander website2010 - R C Bigelow Tea for Bigelow2009 - BGT Partners for Sony Cierge Online Holiday Guide 20082008 - Tellus for SeaBear Smokehouse2007 - Tellus for Touchstone Catalog2006 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean, Inc.2005 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean2004 - Kel Geddes Management Ltd for The Anne Geddes Baby Clothing Collection Website2003 - L.L.Bean, Inc. for L.L.Bean, Inc.Recent winners of the Best Shopping Web site include:2022 - Adao Ltd for Cotswold Packaging Group2021 - Digital Operative for Roccat Gaming®2020 - Nebo for Pet P.L.A.Y. Site Re-Design2019 – Cuker for Hermoza Website2018 – Conceptual Minds, Inc. for Elegance By Roya2017 – Corra for Loralette2016 – DEG for Helzberg Diamonds We Propose You Propose2015 – Copious for Nau Digital Flagship2014 - SharpMotion for Plaza Hollywood Official Website2013 – BlueLuna for Phoodeez2012 – Nebo for J.J. Buckley Website Redesign2011 - Wright Strategies for KEEN Footwear Global e-Commerce Website2010 - Copious Creative for Tactical Distributors Website2009 - A Far Site Better for Magic Beans2008 - Cooking.com for Cooking.com2007 - Rare Bird, Inc. for Gilchrist & Soames2006 – ShopLocal for ShopLocal2005 - Ion Global for The Luxury Gift Company Online Shop2004 - Gevalia and Fry, Inc. for Gevalia Web Site2003 - Polo Ralph Lauren and AGENCY.COM for RLGirl About the WebAwardsThe Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.