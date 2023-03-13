Joshua Parker of Baystate Marketing Honored as Milford's 2023 Local Business Person of the Year
Baystate Marketing is proud to announce that its CEO, Joshua Parker, has been honored as Milford's 2023 Local Business Person of the Year. "It's an incredible honor to be recognized for our hard work," said Joshua Parker upon receiving the award. "I'm humbled by this recognition."
Milford, MA, March 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com is announcing the results of its annual national search for leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers and supporting entire communities as many small businesses continue to combat major economic challenges.
Today, Alignable’s network of 7.8 million small business owners has chosen Joshua Parker of Baystate Marketing as Milford’s 2023 Business Person Of The Year.
The 2023 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has hosted in five years, marking a 61% jump in participation over 2022.
All told, 3,750 communities across the U.S. and Canada selected 3,976 winners this year (including ties). That’s an increase of 1,400+ additional Local Business People of The Year compared to 2022.
226,000+ Votes & Nearly 51,000 Testimonials
During the contest, which ran from Jan. 9, 2023, to Feb. 17, 2023, 226,000+ votes and close to 51,000 testimonials were posted praising 125,000+ local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a recession.
In fact, 67% of small businesses are still trying to reach the revenue levels they had prior to COVID, struggling to recover after nearly three years. This situation highlights how important it is for the contest winners to continue their work helping even more businesses bounce back from pandemic-era hurdles, as well as post-COVID problems that have emerged.
Supporting Each Other Is Key
“In our local business community, we look out for each other and refer businesses down the street or around the corner to help make everyone in town as successful as possible,” said Parker. “And the challenges we’ve all encountered have compelled many of us to offer counsel to peers fighting to keep their businesses afloat. While I’m thrilled to receive this award, it’s really a testament to our entire community. And it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Milford by the end of 2023.”
Parker received a special badge on his Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.
Driving Recognition Is Important
“This has been a fun and rewarding contest to watch unfold,” said Alignable’s President & Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy. “Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and they deserve to get much more recognition for all they do. Friendly competition aside, this contest generated some incredible peer testimonials, showing exactly why small business owners are stronger together.”
To arrange interviews with Joshua Parker and/or an Alignable representative, please contact Chuck Castro at chuck@alignable.com. He also can offer JPEGs and other visuals, as well as local winner testimonials.
About Baystate Marketing
Baystate Marketing is an experienced digital marketing agency based in Massachusetts. Our team works hard to provide a tailored, custom solution for every customer we work with so that they can make their brand stand out from the competition. We offer services like web design, search engine optimization (SEO), social media management, content creation and more. Our experienced staff will create a powerful online presence for your business to help you reach more customers and boost your sales. With us, you’re sure to get amazing results quickly. Visit them online at Baystatemarketing.com.
About Alignable
Alignable.com is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. With 7.8 million members across 35,000+ communities, Alignable is the network where small business owners come together. Whether you’re connecting with local small businesses, meeting peers in your industry, or finding a catalyst who will introduce you to their network, Alignable is where businesses connect and change their business trajectory.
