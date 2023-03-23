Team Throttle Monster to Become One of Biggest Teams in Professional Motorsports
Monster Jam Truck Team Expands to Eight Monster Trucks with Acquisition
Ogden, UT, March 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Utah-based professional monster truck organization Team Throttle Monster confirmed today that it has completed the acquisition of the Hurricane Force* monster truck from Tim Mente. The Team will also build a new truck with an Eddie Majka chassis, which will take them to eight trucks competing weekly in Monster Jam and other professional monster truck tours throughout the United States – making them one of the biggest teams with the most active trucks and drivers in professional motorsports worldwide.
“Just five years ago I had one monster truck and with Mike Christensen we built a second truck,” says Paul Jensen, Team Throttle Monster Owner and Driver. “So, once you have one truck, why not have two? Then we went to three trucks, then four and up until just now we were at six trucks with Jurassic Attack, Vendetta, Velociraptor, Wrecking Machine, Kamikaze and Rockwell R.E.D. We also have drivers competing in Feld Motor Sports Monster Mutt Dalmatian and Earth Shaker trucks,” said Paul.
“Both of my parents drove monster trucks professionally. So, it was only a matter of time before I started my own team,” says Mike Christensen, Team Throttle Monster Co-Founder and driver of the Vendetta monster truck. “There are many days where I don’t get to bed until two or three in the morning due to the demands of driving professionally and managing the logistics of our team of trucks, drivers and crew members spread across the nation in three different cities each weekend. Now with eight trucks competing on some of the biggest stages in motorsports featured in NBA and NHL arenas and NFL and MLB stadiums all across the country, we’re taking this to an unprecedented level!” said Mike.
“Not only are they the hottest team in Monster Jam, now with the expansion to eight monster trucks, Team Throttle Monster is hands-down the largest team in active professional monster truck competition,” said Scott Jordan of Feld Entertainment.
For more information, visit TeamThrottleMonster.com and @teamthrottlemonster on social media or contact Rob Nish for media availability.
Media Assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1n8YfEUzTHvEK-gTYhdg9pq2BRXkVpD5U?usp=share_link
About Team Throttle Monster:
· Founded 2018 in Utah by Paul Jensen and Mike Christensen
· Seven currently active full-time trucks and drivers including:
o Bailey Shea – Monster Mutt Dalmatian
o Dalton Widner – Jurassic Attack
o David “Too Tall” Olfert – Velociraptor
o Hunter Souza – Earth Shaker
o Mike Christensen – Vendetta
o Travis Mowery – Velociraptor
o Zach Jensen - Kamikaze
· Two mini-monster trucks and drivers:
o Kamdyn Jensen – Wrecking Machine
o Payge Johnson – Revenge
· Sponsors:
o Brodix
o Bullet Racing Cams
o Callies Performance
o FK Rod Ends
o Fragola Performance
o FTI Performance
o Gates Industrial
o Jesel Valvetrain
o JG Shock Specialists
o Joe’s Hand Cleaner
o Littlefield Blowers
o Powermaster Performance
o Race Keeper
o Red Line Oil
o Renegade Race Fuel
o Rockwell Time
o Safety-Kleen
o Silverleaf Partners
o Simpson Race Products
o Superior Steering Wheels
o TBM Brakes
*Acquisition of truck does not include the Hurricane Force name.
