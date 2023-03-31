FedNow Cash IP Pool Licensing Program Goes Global: Accelerating P2P and CBDC App Development Worldwide
The FedNow Cash Consortium has announced the global availability of the FedNow Cash IP Pool Licensing Program, aimed at accelerating the development of P2P and CBDC applications. The program offers a wide range of assets and resources to support FinTech developers in creating innovative financial solutions.
Austin, TX, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The FedNow Cash Consortium, a leading global organization dedicated to promoting the development and adoption of peer-to-peer (P2P) and central bank digital currency (CBDC) applications, is excited to announce the worldwide availability of the FedNow Cash IP Pool Licensing Program. This innovative program offers a comprehensive suite of assets and resources to support the growth of global-reaching P2P and CBDC applications and projects, empowering FinTech developers around the world to create cutting-edge financial solutions.
As digital currencies and payment systems continue to revolutionize the financial landscape, the FedNow Cash IP Pool Licensing Program represents an essential catalyst for innovation and collaboration. The program encompasses a broad range of resources established as the founding entity of the U.S. FinTech R&D program in 2006, including software, cloud web services, U.S. registered copyrights, patents, regional product brand partnerships, and technical know-how and consultant services, which are designed to enable FinTech developers to overcome challenges and develop ground-breaking P2P and CBDC applications.
The FedNow Cash Consortium invites global FinTech developers and companies specializing in P2P and CBDC applications to visit https://www.fednow.cash and inquire about joining the consortium. Members will gain access to the wealth of resources provided by the program, as well as the opportunity to collaborate with a growing network of like-minded developers and organizations committed to advancing the adoption of digital currencies worldwide.
By leveraging the FedNow Cash IP Pool Licensing Program, developers and organizations can more effectively navigate the complex landscape of regulatory requirements, interoperability challenges, and security concerns. This comprehensive support system will ultimately contribute to the development of more efficient, secure, and accessible financial solutions for people around the world.
About the FedNow Cash Consortium:
The FedNow Cash Consortium is a global organization committed to fostering innovation and collaboration in the development of P2P and CBDC applications. The consortium brings together FinTech developers, financial institutions, and regulatory authorities to promote the widespread adoption of digital currencies, drive financial inclusion, and improve the efficiency and security of global payment systems.
For more information, please visit www.fednow.cash.
Contact
Liz Charles
212-372-0293
https://www.fednow.cash
