AFA By Lady A Foundation Donates Laptop Computers to Local Dallas Middle School Students
Dallas, TX, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ten hardworking 8th grade top scholars from Dr. Frederick Douglass Todd, Sr. Middle School, formerly known as Sarah Zumwalt Middle School, in Dallas Texas, were selected based on their high achieving GPAs (consisting of both athletes and non-athletes who are excelling in academics despite their limited access to resources) to take home Chromebook laptops as a special donation from the nonprofit AFA By Lady A Foundation on Monday, March 27, 2023. A pizza party was hosted on school campus in front of peers and faculty as a lunch treat for everyone to witness the ten scholars accept their awards.
“I am following up with what I promised back in 2021 during the pandemic when I donated the 500 books to the school,” said the nonprofit’s founder, Alya Alghamdi.
The students who received this recognition were Valeria Covarrubias Rodriguez, Wilmert Eduardo Sarabia, Pray Meh, Jose Ramirez, Christopher Jonathan Lopez, Hizair Brandon Moreno, Leah La'Shae Williams, Emily Sophia Razo, Amber Anene, Tiara Alana Davis.
This charitable presentation was the product of a prior pledge made by Alya, during the pandemic in 2021 when she partnered with Scholastic Books to donate over 500 books to the school, which stemmed from her dedication to supporting literacy when she gave over 300 books to a California prison in 2020. In efforts to follow up with her pledge, Alya officially started AFA By Lady A Foundation in 2022 to follow through with her commitment to give back to underserved students and communities.
“I want to make a difference in these students’ lives,” said Alya. “They are committed both mentally and physically to excel in the classroom and in their extracurricular activities.”
Alya further goes on to say, “In one way or another, we are all in service. We just have to do our best in whatever we do.”
About AFA By Lady A and the Founder:
“Athletics For All” Foundation, primarily referred to as AFA by Lady A, was founded by a female Saudi Arabian track athlete, Alya Alghamdi, who’s primary mission is to provide the disenfranchised with the opportunity to participate and enhance their athletic careers and aspirations.
“I hope to have the same privilege to do this in my home country of Saudi Arabia,” – Alya Alghamdi
For more information or to make donations to the foundation, please visit www.afabyladya.org.
“I am following up with what I promised back in 2021 during the pandemic when I donated the 500 books to the school,” said the nonprofit’s founder, Alya Alghamdi.
The students who received this recognition were Valeria Covarrubias Rodriguez, Wilmert Eduardo Sarabia, Pray Meh, Jose Ramirez, Christopher Jonathan Lopez, Hizair Brandon Moreno, Leah La'Shae Williams, Emily Sophia Razo, Amber Anene, Tiara Alana Davis.
This charitable presentation was the product of a prior pledge made by Alya, during the pandemic in 2021 when she partnered with Scholastic Books to donate over 500 books to the school, which stemmed from her dedication to supporting literacy when she gave over 300 books to a California prison in 2020. In efforts to follow up with her pledge, Alya officially started AFA By Lady A Foundation in 2022 to follow through with her commitment to give back to underserved students and communities.
“I want to make a difference in these students’ lives,” said Alya. “They are committed both mentally and physically to excel in the classroom and in their extracurricular activities.”
Alya further goes on to say, “In one way or another, we are all in service. We just have to do our best in whatever we do.”
About AFA By Lady A and the Founder:
“Athletics For All” Foundation, primarily referred to as AFA by Lady A, was founded by a female Saudi Arabian track athlete, Alya Alghamdi, who’s primary mission is to provide the disenfranchised with the opportunity to participate and enhance their athletic careers and aspirations.
“I hope to have the same privilege to do this in my home country of Saudi Arabia,” – Alya Alghamdi
For more information or to make donations to the foundation, please visit www.afabyladya.org.
Contact
Nina's Playbook Management ConsultingContact
Nina Harrison
786-214-2933
www.afabyladya.org
Nina Harrison
786-214-2933
www.afabyladya.org
Categories