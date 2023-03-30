EETech Partners with Team SR2 and Dale Coyne with RWR to Launch the "Racing to Drive the Future of Engineering" Partnership
Boise, ID, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- EETech, the experts on digital engineering communities, data, and eCommerce within the electronics and automation industries, is proud to announce its multifaceted partnership with Dale Coyne Racing with RWR and Team SR2’s #51 Indy car.
The NTT INDYCAR SERIES reaches 223 markets in 142 countries with 17 races taking place in North America. EETech is committed to celebrating engineering excellence by partnering with the #51 car driven by Sting Ray Robb to share this season with their community members, industry partners, and motorsports enthusiasts worldwide.
NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing is one of the most exciting and competitive forms of motorsport in the world, utilizing massive data sets, future electrification technology, manufacturing prowess, and consistent teamwork to deliver motorsport’s most competitive racing to 64+ million fans, globally.
The "Racing to Drive the Future of Engineering" partnership is more than just racing. EETech partners with SR2 to bring automotive and racing technology to readers, car/driver data collection and analysis, and exclusive B2B opportunities to customers.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with an NTT INDYCAR SERIES team that is leading the way in engineering performance," said Adam LaBarbera, CEO of EETech. "As a company, we are committed to advancing technology and delivering the latest information on engineering innovations to our communities and clients. We believe that this new team is the perfect embodiment of our vision and commitment to engineering excellence."
Sting Ray Robb is a rookie driver with an unwavering focus on winning. He’s backed by a team of talented engineers and technicians, using cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results. Sting Ray is competing in his first full season in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES this year and this May will attempt to qualify for his first Indy 500, one of the greatest spectacles in the world.
"We are excited to partner with EETech. Like them, we are committed to the performance engineering that we use at every level of our operation. The community within EETech literally feeds the technology we are using every day," said driver Sting Ray Robb. "Our team is focused on achieving the best results possible. With EETech’s support, we can continue to bring new innovations and technology into our racing."
Sting Ray Robb will be featured in the new CW network docu-series, 100 Days to Indy, as the only American rookie and a runner for "2023 Rookie of the Year" and "Indy 500 Rookie of the Year." The next race, from Texas Motor Speedway, will be broadcast live on NBC on April 2, 2023 at Noon ET.
About EETech: EETech is a B2B digital transformation company that connects industry stakeholders with digital solutions and products when and how they need them. Its mission is to combine E-commerce, digital presence, and community engagement solutions to create an engine for growth in the expanding electronics value chain.
For more information about EETech and the "Racing to Drive the Future of Engineering" partnership, visit https://link.eetech.com/indycar.
