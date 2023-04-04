Baton Rouge’s First Cannabis Street Fair Will be Held at Galvez Plaza
Baton Rouge, LA, April 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, April 29, Baton Rouge citizens and Louisianians will gather for the first-ever Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair held in Baton Rouge at Galvez Plaza.
Locals are organizing this event to celebrate the healing power of the cannabis plant, conduct community outreach, and educate the public about the science, policy, criminal justice, and social equity issues regarding cannabis. The intent is to encourage attendance from cannabis enthusiasts and the “canna-curious” alike.
Attendees will enjoy educational sessions on various topics, including access to medical cannabis; expungement clinics; obtaining a medical card; jobs and careers in cannabis; social equity and inclusion; veterans and cannabis; business and law; science and cultivation and even cooking with cannabis. The Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair will also feature musical performances from 11 am- 6pm.
More information can be found on the website: https://www.redstickcannstreetfair.com/.
Attendees are encouraged to be 18 and up.
What:
Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair
When:
Saturday, April 29, 2023
Where:
Galvez Plaza, 200 North Blvd., Downtown Baton Rouge, La.
Time:
11am - 6pm
Who:
Speakers
Former New Orleans Saints Players
Vice Chancellors
Directors of Cultivation
Business owners
Performers
Southdown Soul
Mike Liuzza Brass Band
Big Magic
Vaudeville Entertainment (belly dancer, fire dancer)
Ra’Shad the Blues Kid
About the Organizers:
The Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair committee is a group of dedicated individuals working in the Louisiana cannabis community to educate, inform, and make patient and industry members voices heard. As cannabis legalization is sweeping the nation, the goal is to celebrate through community outreach and education.
Despite sweeping legalization, the fight is ongoing. Advocates are still working toward easier accessibility, criminal expungement, and adult-use cannabis legalization in Louisiana. Join the Red Stick Cannabis Street Fair to learn how citizens can help advocate for Cannabis Law Reform. Want to do your part? Join your fellow canna-enthusiasts on April 29th, a day full of education, advocacy, and entertainment.
www.redstickcannstreetfair.com
Contact
Natalie Bonner
228-967-7264
https://www.redstickcannstreetfair.com
