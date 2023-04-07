E-UPHORIA, by Alessia Moccia, Debuts Damn Sexy Art Show at Selina Chelsea; a New Art Series Offering Immersing Experiences in the Heart of Manhattan

E-uphoria announces the launch of "Damn Sexy" on April 13 from 6 pm, which celebrates the diverse and multi-faceted concept of sexiness. Featuring works from talented niche artists, "Damn Sexy" is a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition. The exhibition challenges the common perception that "sexy" is limited to erotic content and instead explores the various aspects of life that can embody sexiness.