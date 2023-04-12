Free Skateboarding Lessons at Downtown Denver Skatepark
GOSKATE.com Offers Free Skateboarding Lessons at Downtown Denver Skatepark with Pro Instructor Evan Kuzava.
Denver, CO, April 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- GOSKATE.com, the premier resource for skateboarders, is pleased to announce free skateboarding lessons at the Downtown Denver Skatepark on Saturday, April 22 at 10 am. The event is open to skateboarders of all ages and skill levels, and will feature a lesson and master class from Evan Kuzava, a renowned skateboarding instructor with over 20 years of experience.
The Downtown Denver Skatepark, located at 2205 19th St., Denver, CO 80202, United States, is a popular destination for skateboarders from across the region. With its wide range of obstacles and features, it provides an ideal setting for skaters to improve their skills and have fun.
At the event, Evan Kuzava will be providing expert instruction on a variety of skateboarding techniques, from basic tricks to more advanced maneuvers. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, receive personalized feedback, and learn from one of the most respected instructors in the industry.
"We are thrilled to be offering free skateboarding lessons at the Downtown Denver Skatepark," said Robert Dunfey III, the founder and CEO of GOSKATE.com. "This is a great opportunity for skateboarders of all levels to learn from one of the best in the business and improve their skills in a fun, supportive environment."
To participate in the event, interested individuals can register online at Skateboard school website. Spaces are limited, so early registration is strongly recommended.
GOSKATE.com is a leading online resource for skateboarders of all levels. Founded in 2009, the site offers a wide range of resources, including instructional videos, product reviews, and skateboarding news and events. With a focus on providing high-quality content and expert advice, GOSKATE.com has become a trusted resource for skateboarders around the world.
The Downtown Denver Skatepark, located at 2205 19th St., Denver, CO 80202, United States, is a popular destination for skateboarders from across the region. With its wide range of obstacles and features, it provides an ideal setting for skaters to improve their skills and have fun.
At the event, Evan Kuzava will be providing expert instruction on a variety of skateboarding techniques, from basic tricks to more advanced maneuvers. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions, receive personalized feedback, and learn from one of the most respected instructors in the industry.
"We are thrilled to be offering free skateboarding lessons at the Downtown Denver Skatepark," said Robert Dunfey III, the founder and CEO of GOSKATE.com. "This is a great opportunity for skateboarders of all levels to learn from one of the best in the business and improve their skills in a fun, supportive environment."
To participate in the event, interested individuals can register online at Skateboard school website. Spaces are limited, so early registration is strongly recommended.
GOSKATE.com is a leading online resource for skateboarders of all levels. Founded in 2009, the site offers a wide range of resources, including instructional videos, product reviews, and skateboarding news and events. With a focus on providing high-quality content and expert advice, GOSKATE.com has become a trusted resource for skateboarders around the world.
Contact
GOSKATEContact
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
Robert Guirola
800-403-2405
www.goskate.com
Categories