Sustainable Prefab Builder Masaya Homes Launches ADU Projects Across West Coast
San Francisco, CA, April 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sustainable Prefab Builder Masaya Homes Launches Projects Across West Coast
Masaya Homes, a new Bay Area building company that makes homes entirely out of wood grown in reforestation projects, is launching projects across the West Coast and will open its Berkeley showroom in May.
Masaya Homes builds boutique prefab studios, offices and Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) using durable teak wood it grows on previously deforested cowpastures in Nicaragua - employing a “seedling to dwelling” business model to produce the most sustainable prefab ADUs on the market and capture thousands of tons of carbon in the process.
Masaya Homes, which already received writeups in The Oregonian and The Press Democrat, offers solutions to both the housing and the climate crisis: creating small, well designed dwelling units out of wood that it produces from 1.2 million planted trees, boosting carbon capture and sequestration in the process.
The company began reforesting in 2008 and started Masaya Co Furniture in 2014. The goal of Masaya Homes and Furniture is to turn all wood grown in the reforestation projects into lifetime quality products. The Berkeley store will showcase both brands together in a sustainable lifestyle experience.
Masaya Homes offers 7 turnkey floor plans ranging from 120 sq. ft. outdoor studios to 3 BR, 2 BA, 1200 sq. ft. well-designed homes. Its designs use a panelized system to fit specific customer needs and maximize lot views. In addition to floor layouts, the furniture for home buyers will be on display at the company’s new Berkeley showroom opening in May.
Co-Founders Aram Terry and Olin Cohan met while in the Peace Corps in Nicaragua more than 20 years ago. “Planting trees is at the center of our company: customers keep a Masaya Homes unit or a MasayaCo product for life,” says Terry. “Timeless design, sustainable materials, and craftsmanship provide opportunities to make a difference in this world.”
As prefab homes gain in popularity, Masaya Homes provides a sleek, ethical choice for buyers tired of particle board, plastic flooring, cheap drywall and other compromising materials. The company is powered by a love for design, the environment, and a desire to create sustainable economic opportunity—which is why it employs hundreds of Nicaraguans at every level, from reforestation at the company’s tree farms to fabricating products.
For more information, contact West Coast Sales Manager Trisha Guido at 415-870-7059 or trisha@masayahomes.com.
Visit www.masayahomes.com and you can also find our social channels at MasayaHomes and MasayaCo.
Address: 1911 4th Street, Unit 104 Berkeley, CA 94710
Contact:
Trisha Guido
415-870-7059
trisha@masayahomes.com
Masaya Homes sample completed project
Seven models. Turnkey pricing from start to finish, including all appliances. This is one example.
Studio in Petaluma
Sampling of images from completed projects. They have several client videos to share.
Preview of their hand-crafted furniture
Sister company Masaya Co - beautiful pieces woven by artisans.
