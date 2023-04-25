The Allied Health Exploration Career Fair
Beckfield College hosts an Allied Health Career Exploration Fair on May 4, with over 50 employers from healthcare and non-healthcare industries. The event offers networking opportunities, St. Elizabeth's Mobile Digital Mammography Screening, and onsite interviews. Open to the community, the fair supports Beckfield's mission to provide career healthcare training programs and connect job seekers with employers.
Florence, KY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Beckfield College is hosting an Allied Health Career Exploration Career Fair on Thursday, May 4, 11-1 p.m., at 16 Spiral Drive, Florence, KY 41042. The fair will occur outside under a tent in the campus parking lot. Job seekers will find many exciting opportunities at this free job fair, with over 50 employers attending. Participating employers recruit job seekers for employment opportunities in the healthcare sector with additional employers from non-healthcare-related industries.
The event is open to the entire community. In addition to meeting with employers, St. Elizabeth's Mobile Digital Mammography Screening van, onsite interviews, and free giveaways (while supplies last).
"We are excited at the response from employers who want to participate in the career fair. This opportunity connects our students and community job seekers with great employers looking to hire. Our mission to provide career healthcare training programs that benefit our students and community aligns with industry demand," said Beckfield College Director of Career Services Dr. Erica Okere. "This career fair is a great way to network, connect face-to-face with employers, and gain experience."
Beckfield College President Diane Wolfer added, "Beckfield has a long history of providing healthcare and nurse training to the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area. We look forward to providing this opportunity to our community and students and making those connections."
For more event information and a list of participating employers, visit www.beckfield.edu/events.
About Beckfield College
Beckfield College is a career-focused educational institution accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools to award baccalaureate degrees, associate degrees, and diplomas. Beckfield College offers academics on campus in Florence, KY, and online.
Ground, programs include:
A practical nursing diploma.
An associate degree in registered nursing.
A 3-year Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Medical massage therapy.
Medical sonography.
The College also offers three online programs:
RN to BSN
Business administration
Medical billing & coding.
The event is open to the entire community. In addition to meeting with employers, St. Elizabeth's Mobile Digital Mammography Screening van, onsite interviews, and free giveaways (while supplies last).
"We are excited at the response from employers who want to participate in the career fair. This opportunity connects our students and community job seekers with great employers looking to hire. Our mission to provide career healthcare training programs that benefit our students and community aligns with industry demand," said Beckfield College Director of Career Services Dr. Erica Okere. "This career fair is a great way to network, connect face-to-face with employers, and gain experience."
Beckfield College President Diane Wolfer added, "Beckfield has a long history of providing healthcare and nurse training to the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area. We look forward to providing this opportunity to our community and students and making those connections."
For more event information and a list of participating employers, visit www.beckfield.edu/events.
About Beckfield College
Beckfield College is a career-focused educational institution accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools to award baccalaureate degrees, associate degrees, and diplomas. Beckfield College offers academics on campus in Florence, KY, and online.
Ground, programs include:
A practical nursing diploma.
An associate degree in registered nursing.
A 3-year Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Medical massage therapy.
Medical sonography.
The College also offers three online programs:
RN to BSN
Business administration
Medical billing & coding.
Contact
Beckfield CollegeContact
Dean Dr. Erica Okere
859-859-9393 Ext. 2735
www.beckfield.edu/
Dean Dr. Erica Okere
859-859-9393 Ext. 2735
www.beckfield.edu/
Multimedia
Categories