Wine + Culture Festival Hosts at Underground Atlanta with Major Sponsors
The Wine & Culture Festival, hosted by The Hue Society, is back with its 5th annual festival. The Wine & Culture Festival is the most inclusive wine festival dedicated to consumer education, brand awareness, industry advancement, and cultural experiences through the Black lens.
Atlanta, GA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Wine & Culture Festival, hosted by The Hue Society, is back with its 5th annual festival bringing wine enthusiasts and the Culture together to experience their theme, “Kingdom Come: Celebrating the Table We’ve Built,” during this epic weeklong event.
The Wine & Culture Festival is the most inclusive wine festival dedicated to consumer education, brand awareness, industry advancement, and cultural experiences through the Black lens. “We are excited to bring this Festival back to Atlanta for the fifth year! We receive amazing support from national and global brands for the Festival – this year we are really hoping to tap into the wonderful talent and top companies in Atlanta to join us. Our presence at the Underground Atlanta is significant,” says Tahiirah Habibi, the Festival's Founder. "This is a perfect venue to make the Festival both family-friendly and have adult fun at one of Atlanta's most historical landmarks, both above ground and underground."
The signature two-day event, “The Mansion Underground,” is a cultural movement where the historic Underground Atlanta will transform into creatively curated theme-activated rooms representing the Culture with vivid backdrops, selfie spots, fierce DJs, and of course wine and food tastings. The festival’s location re-imagines the resilience and power of Black, brown, and indigenous communities by celebrating the tables that they’ve built.
Just a few of our highly anticipated events during the week include The Legacy Dinner, honoring those who have made a significant impact and contributions to the food, wine, and beverage industry. The Rosé Lounge culminates the phenomenal week of festivities with an abundance of Rosé and good vibes. Several of these events will take place at the festival’s host hotel, The Thompson Hotel Buckhead, a luxury boutique hotel in the heart of Atlanta. Attendees can stay at the host hotel to have direct access to many of the events and discounted room rates.
Finally, they are proud to once again announce a few of their major Festival sponsors and partners. This includes the official media sponsor, VinePair, as well as McBride Sisters Wine Company and Silver Oak.
About Tahiirah Habibi: Tahiirah is among the most celebrated female sommeliers in the country. Tahiirah’s visionary re-imagination of the industry will continue to shape the future for decades to come.
Selected to Wine Enthusiast's prestigious 40 under 40 - and the first Black woman to grace its cover in 35 years - she also won the "Visionary of the Year" Wine Star Award and was named Advocate of the Year by VinePair. A co-founder of the Roots Fund, Tahiirah also founded The Hue Society to shine the spotlight on and celebrate the contributions of people of color in the wine industry, and serves as its President.
Tahiirah has been recognized in Vogue, BET, and The Robb Report. She is also on the Board of the James Beard Awards and will continue to use her influence to pioneer the necessary change for wine culture.
About The Hue Society: The Hue Society, founded in 2017 by Tahiirah Habibi, is a trailblazing organization increasing black, brown, and Indigenous representation and access in the wine industry. By connecting a prominent community of innovators, sommeliers, and winemakers, with a rapidly growing population of Black wine enthusiasts, The Hue Society is bridging the gap in economic inclusion and representation for communities of color.
