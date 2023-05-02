The Pain Institute of Long Island Announces Name Change and New Location
Port Jefferson Station, NY, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NY Spine & Pain Specialists, formerly known as the Pain Institute of Long Island, a division of New York Health, announced today that it has changed its name to better reflect the full scope of services offered to patients. The practice has locations in Patchogue, Port Jefferson, and Riverhead, and recently opened a new location at 5316 Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776.
NY Spine & Pain Specialists provides minimally invasive treatment and pain relief therapies for all types of discomfort in the back, neck, knees, hip, elbows, and more. Other conditions treated include degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), musculoskeletal-related sports injuries, work accidents, or other injuries.
“We are extremely excited to open our new center in Port Jefferson,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “The new location will provide patients with easy access to world-class pain management services in a comfortable and convenient setting.”
The team at NY Spine & Pain Specialists comprises Division Chiefs Drs. Brian Durkin and Samuel Brown, Dr. Jamal Khan, and Dr. Olga Komargodski. The board-certified pain management specialists have extensive experience in spinal cord stimulation, the Mild procedure, the Vertiflex procedure, and the new Intercept procedure for low back pain, among other minimally invasive procedures to achieve better pain control.
While surgery may be recommended for some patients, NY Spine & Pain Specialists is dedicated to working with each patient to develop a tailored treatment plan that may include a referral to rehabilitation therapy, pain management injections, and/or minimally invasive procedures.
“At NY Spine & Pain Specialists, we offer world-class pain management services to patients seeking high-quality pain care,” said Rusty Dreksler, MBA, NP-C, Chief Clinical Officer. “Our team of experts can provide pain relief while eliminating or minimizing the need for pain medication or surgery.”
Please call (833) 660-PAIN (7246) to make an appointment. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
NY Spine & Pain Specialists provides minimally invasive treatment and pain relief therapies for all types of discomfort in the back, neck, knees, hip, elbows, and more. Other conditions treated include degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), musculoskeletal-related sports injuries, work accidents, or other injuries.
“We are extremely excited to open our new center in Port Jefferson,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “The new location will provide patients with easy access to world-class pain management services in a comfortable and convenient setting.”
The team at NY Spine & Pain Specialists comprises Division Chiefs Drs. Brian Durkin and Samuel Brown, Dr. Jamal Khan, and Dr. Olga Komargodski. The board-certified pain management specialists have extensive experience in spinal cord stimulation, the Mild procedure, the Vertiflex procedure, and the new Intercept procedure for low back pain, among other minimally invasive procedures to achieve better pain control.
While surgery may be recommended for some patients, NY Spine & Pain Specialists is dedicated to working with each patient to develop a tailored treatment plan that may include a referral to rehabilitation therapy, pain management injections, and/or minimally invasive procedures.
“At NY Spine & Pain Specialists, we offer world-class pain management services to patients seeking high-quality pain care,” said Rusty Dreksler, MBA, NP-C, Chief Clinical Officer. “Our team of experts can provide pain relief while eliminating or minimizing the need for pain medication or surgery.”
Please call (833) 660-PAIN (7246) to make an appointment. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.
Contact
New York HealthContact
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Sarah Gould
631-574-8360
nyhealth.com
Categories