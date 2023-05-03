New Cutting-Edge Patent: Transforming HVAC Industry and Protecting Our Environment with 100% Zero Freon Leak Tech
Costa Mesa, CA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- COSTA MESA, CA - Seco Seals, a leader in the sealing industry, has announced the groundbreaking patent of their innovative SECO45 Gasket Technology, which promises to completely revolutionize the HVAC industry. This cutting-edge technology was developed to eliminate Freon leaks, offering an unprecedented 100% zero-leak performance that benefits both the industry and the environment.
The SECO45 Gasket Technology, inspired by Seco Seals' extensive experience in the aerospace industry, addresses the perpetual need for reliable connections in high and low-pressure gas lines. This innovative solution effectively eliminates the risk of Freon leaks and the environmental damage caused by traditional gaskets.
Seco Seals' history dates back to the 1950s and 60s, working on notable projects such as the Atlas V rocket, which has given them a deep understanding of the importance of high-performance seals. This accumulated expertise enabled them to develop the SECO45 Gasket Technology, a leap forward in the sealing industry.
The SECO45 Gasket is made from soft annealed metals that can be hardened upon tightening, ensuring an optimal seal. The metals used include copper, nickel, aluminum, and stainless steel. Additionally, the gaskets can be coated with materials such as tin, silver, and gold to further improve their sealing capabilities.
This groundbreaking technology brings significant benefits to the HVAC industry, including improved efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and enhanced environmental protection. With the introduction of this patent, Seco Seals aims to set a new standard for sealing solutions in high-pressure, low-pressure, and high-temperature applications.
For more information about Seco Seals and their innovative SECO45 Gasket Technology, please visit www.secoseals.com/hvac.
About Seco Seals
Seco Seals, based in Costa Mesa, CA, is a leading provider of high-quality sealing solutions. With decades of experience in the aerospace and HVAC industries, the company is committed to developing innovative technologies that improve the efficiency, safety, and environmental impact of various applications.
Chris DeSandro
714-546-3478
www.secoseals.com
jim.scott@secoseals.com
