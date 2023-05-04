WGI Experts Discuss Engineering in Commercial Real Estate on The Capital Playbook Podcast
On this episode of The Capital Playbook, Charles Williams speaks with Marcia Alvarado and Mike Oler from WGI about engineering in commercial real estate. With their nationwide leadership in technology-based solutions for public infrastructure construction and real estate development, WGI's expertise and services are unmatched. Listen in to gain valuable insights into the industry and learn from the experts.
Arlington, TX, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Capital Playbook Podcast Show Episode 45 titled, "From Blueprint to Building: Engineering in Commercial Real Estate with WGI," premiered on May 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM CST on YouTube and all other major podcast platforms. Hosted by Charles Williams, Founder of Pioneer Realty Capital, this week's episode features special guests Marcia Alvarado and Mike Oler from WGI, a national award-winning engineering, land surveying, and professional services firm with locations across the country.
In this episode, Marcia and Mike share valuable insights into the engineering aspects of commercial real estate, making it an essential listen for anyone interested in learning more about the industry. With WGI's nationwide leadership in technology-based solutions for public infrastructure construction and real estate development, their expertise and services are unmatched.
"At WGI, we’re creatively transforming how our world is envisioned, designed, and experienced," said Marcia Alvarado, Structural Market Leader at WGI.
In addition to this informative episode, The Capital Playbook proudly supports Project PRC, a non-profit organization working to end homelessness for 1000 families at a time. The podcast encourages listeners to support this cause with a tax-deductible donation. Visit projectprc.org/donate to give today.
This podcast is hosted and filmed by The Executive Experience, a leading provider of podcast and media services. Visit their website for more information.
For those interested in investing in commercial real estate, Pioneer Realty Capital invites accredited investors to sign up on their SyndicationPro platform. By doing so, they can access exclusive deals and opportunities. For more information on how to invest, visit their website at prcinvestors.com to sign up and invest today.
For more information on WGI and their services, visit their website, and be sure to listen to The Capital Playbook Podcast Show Episode 45 for an informative discussion on engineering in commercial real estate.
Contact
Kenny Rhoads
682-518-9416
www.pioneerrealtycapital.com
