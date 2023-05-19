Artisan Outdoor and Solena Landscape Co. Merge to Expand Outdoor Design, Landscape Construction, and Maintenance Services in Orange County, CA
Costa Mesa, CA, May 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Artisan Outdoor and Solena Landscape Co., two leading outdoor design and landscape construction companies, are pleased to announce their merger, effective November 1, 2022. The new company will operate under the name Artisan Outdoor.
The merger combines the strengths and expertise of both companies to provide a wider range of services, including landscape design, hardscape design, landscape construction, and detailed maintenance service. With the combined resources and expertise of Artisan Outdoor and Solena Landscape Co., the new company will be able to deliver exceptional results to its clients in Orange County and the surrounding areas.
"We are excited to join forces with Solena Landscape and continue to offer our clients the highest level of quality and service in outdoor design and landscape construction," said Jim Neeld, President of Artisan Outdoor. "This merger allows us to expand our capabilities and offer our clients an increased array of stunning outdoor living options. The merger will not affect the day-to-day operations of either company, and both will continue to operate as usual during the transition period. Clients of both companies will receive the same level of service and attention to detail that they have come to expect.”
Artisan Outdoor and Solena Landscape Co. are each award-winning companies and have been operating as full-service outdoor design, landscape construction, and maintenance companies serving Orange County and the surrounding areas for a combined 40 years. They both have a history of specializing in landscape plantings, hardscape design and installation, landscape construction – including building new pools – night lighting, and irrigation services, as well as maintenance services that exceed the typical gardener experience. Both companies are known for their dedication to delivering exceptional results to their clients.
Contact Information:
Artisan Outdoor
1653 B Superior Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 390-8181
www.artisanoutdoor.com
Contact
Lara Lipski
609-636-4898
Categories