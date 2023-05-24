Power BI Connector for ServiceNow Now Features Power BI Dashboard Templates
acSoft Inc has enriched the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow with specially designed Power BI dashboard templates. This enhancement will revolutionize data visualization in crucial areas such as Incident Management, Problem Management, Problem Requests, Change Management, and Configuration Management.
Dover, DE, May 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve's US subsidiary, acSoft Inc, a recognized ServiceNow Build Partner and BI Connectors industry leader, has unveiled version 1.5.2 of their Power BI Connector for ServiceNow. This update introduces Power BI dashboard templates, a significant enhancement for ServiceNow users, aiming to amplify data visualization efficiency.
Power BI Connector for ServiceNow is an enterprise-grade app that enables ServiceNow users to seamlessly export their data to Power BI, thus enabling the creation of Power BI reports and dashboards based on ServiceNow data. With the latest update, users can now take advantage of pre-built Power BI ServiceNow dashboard templates that are specifically designed to meet their unique requirements, saving them valuable time and effort in creating their data visualizations. With the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow and its new dashboard templates, users can unlock the full potential of their data and stay ahead of the competition.
The newest Power BI Connector for ServiceNow, version 1.5.2, introduces an array of Power BI dashboard templates, each catering to a distinct need. These are ready-to-use templates specifically built to aid your data visualization efforts while also granting the flexibility to alter and personalize as per your requirements.
You can look forward to these dashboard templates:
1. ServiceNow Incident Management Dashboard: Monitor and manage incidents efficiently.
2. ServiceNow Problem Management Dashboard: Control and process problem management with ease.
3. ServiceNow Problem Request Dashboard: Simplify the handling of problem requests.
4. ServiceNow Change Management Dashboard: Effortlessly manage changes.
5. ServiceNow Configuration Items Dashboard: Streamline the management of configuration items.
To explore all available templates, gain detailed insights about each, and understand how to start utilizing them, please refer to Power BI Connector for ServiceNow Documentation.
“We're thrilled to announce the release of our latest update, which includes Power BI dashboard templates to help our customers get more value out of their ServiceNow data," said Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Serve. "With these templates, we're making it easier for ServiceNow users to get started with data visualization while also allowing them to customize their dashboards as needed. We believe this will help them make more informed decisions and improve overall business outcomes.”
Alpha Serve is a leading provider of software solutions that help organizations harness the power of their data. Their offerings establish seamless connections between various data sources, including ServiceNow, Jira, Zendesk, and more, with top-tier BI software like Power BI and Tableau, making creating custom reports and dashboards easy.
Alpha Serve's unwavering commitment to quality underpins its delivery of reliable and powerful data management solutions.
“We're thrilled to announce the release of our latest update, which includes Power BI dashboard templates to help our customers get more value out of their ServiceNow data," said Anna Odrynska, Chief Strategy Officer of Alpha Serve. "With these templates, we're making it easier for ServiceNow users to get started with data visualization while also allowing them to customize their dashboards as needed. We believe this will help them make more informed decisions and improve overall business outcomes.”
Contact
Anna Odrynska
