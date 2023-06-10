New Senior Center Offers Affordable Options for Pasco County Seniors
Community Aging and Retirement Services has announced its cutting many much needed seniors services. A new veteran-owned senior center opens its doors with affordable options.
New Port Richey, FL, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In the wake of the CARES debacle, a new veteran-owned company opens its doors to seniors in Pasco County. The Community Aging and Retirement Services (CARES) has announced that it will be cutting many much-needed senior services in light of financial hardships. The outcome of this decision leaves many local seniors and their families in stress.
“Not all families can afford assisted living in today’s economy and uprooting 60 years of existence to move into a 700 square foot room is just too traumatic. That’s where we come in,” states Kelli Adams, the owner and Executive Director of The Fox Lodge: A Clubhouse for Seniors. Adult daycare centers and senior activity centers offer the same safety and stimulation for local seniors. “Many seniors who come to these programs are pretty independent, but they long for friendships and having a sense of purpose at this stage in life. Our philosophy embodies the culture of The Fox Lodge; our seniors are respected and honored,” the owner states.
The Fox Lodge: A Clubhouse for Seniors is a membership-based program that utilizes the science of occupational therapy in its daily programming. Sensory stimulation is the bases of occupational therapy practice. With its large indoor pond, bird aviary, and hydroponics garden, The Fox Lodge delivers. This design is unique to senior day services and beneficial in helping to maintain and improve senior health and wellness. This new company boasts the ability to be a valuable resource in many aspects of senior care and advocacy, offering special discounts to veterans and offering many pricing options for members. Kelli Adams states, “We aim to give back to our seniors and the community we serve.”
The Fox Lodge is now open for scheduled tours with many upcoming events posted on social media.
Located at 7601 Little Rd., Ste. 103E (Counsel Square) New Port Richey, FL 34655.
For more information, contact Kelli Adams at (727) 207-3037 or visit FoxLodgeClubhouse.com.
