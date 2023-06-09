Krush Brau Park - Portal Immersion Center to Host the Epic Summertoberfest
Kissimmee, FL, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Krush Brau Park, located at the Portal Immersion Center in Kissimmee, Florida, is proud to announce the highly anticipated event of the season, Summertoberfest. This unique celebration will bring together the best of summertime delights and Oktoberfest traditions for an unforgettable experience. Summertoberfest will take place every Saturday from 12 noon to 8 pm, starting June 10, 2023, and running until September 2, 2023.
Prepare to be immersed in a vibrant atmosphere as Krush Brau Park comes alive with the spirit of Summertoberfest. This spectacular event blends the charm of summer with the grandeur of an Oktoberfest celebration. Guests will enjoy a rich blend of authentic Bavarian culture, traditional German beer and food, lively music, folk dance performances, interactive games, and more. The picturesque backdrop of Krush Brau Park and the recently updated German Portal Immersion Center will enhance the overall experience.
Summertoberfest offers a wide range of activities and contests that cater to both traditional and summer-themed interests. Visitors can indulge in an array of local and imported beers while savoring authentic German cuisine. Daily keg tapping, the HB Stein Holding Contest, Wurst Eating Contest, Grape Stomping, Art Events, the Official Bier Games, and numerous children’s activities make Summertoberfest a family-friendly event.
"We're thrilled to bring this unique annual event to Kissimmee," said the festival's organizer. "Our goal was to create an immersive experience that combines the lively atmosphere of a traditional Oktoberfest with the joyful spirit of Florida summer. Summertoberfest is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of community, culture, and the joys of the season."
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating are invited to submit their applications now. Summertoberfest promises a bustling marketplace, providing local businesses with an excellent platform to showcase their products to thousands of festival goers.
Don your lederhosen and dirndls, grab a stein of beer, and immerse yourself in the unique cultural experience that is Summertoberfest! Whether you're a local resident or a visitor, this is an event you do not want to miss.
For more information, visit their website at www.summertoberfest.com.
About Krush Brau Park - Portal Immersion Center
Located in the heart of Kissimmee, Florida, Krush Brau Park, Portal Immersion Center is a premier event venue renowned for hosting some of the most exciting events in the region. With its expansive space and innovative facilities, Krush Brau Park offers an unparalleled experience for both attendees and event organizers.
Prepare to be immersed in a vibrant atmosphere as Krush Brau Park comes alive with the spirit of Summertoberfest. This spectacular event blends the charm of summer with the grandeur of an Oktoberfest celebration. Guests will enjoy a rich blend of authentic Bavarian culture, traditional German beer and food, lively music, folk dance performances, interactive games, and more. The picturesque backdrop of Krush Brau Park and the recently updated German Portal Immersion Center will enhance the overall experience.
Summertoberfest offers a wide range of activities and contests that cater to both traditional and summer-themed interests. Visitors can indulge in an array of local and imported beers while savoring authentic German cuisine. Daily keg tapping, the HB Stein Holding Contest, Wurst Eating Contest, Grape Stomping, Art Events, the Official Bier Games, and numerous children’s activities make Summertoberfest a family-friendly event.
"We're thrilled to bring this unique annual event to Kissimmee," said the festival's organizer. "Our goal was to create an immersive experience that combines the lively atmosphere of a traditional Oktoberfest with the joyful spirit of Florida summer. Summertoberfest is more than just a festival; it's a celebration of community, culture, and the joys of the season."
Vendors and sponsors interested in participating are invited to submit their applications now. Summertoberfest promises a bustling marketplace, providing local businesses with an excellent platform to showcase their products to thousands of festival goers.
Don your lederhosen and dirndls, grab a stein of beer, and immerse yourself in the unique cultural experience that is Summertoberfest! Whether you're a local resident or a visitor, this is an event you do not want to miss.
For more information, visit their website at www.summertoberfest.com.
About Krush Brau Park - Portal Immersion Center
Located in the heart of Kissimmee, Florida, Krush Brau Park, Portal Immersion Center is a premier event venue renowned for hosting some of the most exciting events in the region. With its expansive space and innovative facilities, Krush Brau Park offers an unparalleled experience for both attendees and event organizers.
Contact
Krush Brau ParkContact
Kerri Hofmann
1-855-495-7874
www.krushbraupark.com
www.summertoberfest.com
Kerri Hofmann
1-855-495-7874
www.krushbraupark.com
www.summertoberfest.com
Categories