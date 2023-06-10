SunMed Selected to Exhibit SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilization Device at Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange
Grand Rapids, MI, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SunMed has been selected to exhibit the SolidAIRity Flex® Oral Endotracheal Tube Stabilization Device at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange. Vizient, Inc, the nation’s largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, will hold the Exchange on Oct. 3 in Grapevine, Texas.
The annual Innovative Technology Exchange offers selected suppliers the unique opportunity to demonstrate their product or service to supply chain and clinical leaders from Vizient’s member hospitals and subject matter experts who serve on their supply councils. Each product or service will showcase how it improves clinical outcomes, enhances safety, or drives incremental improvements to health care delivery or business models.
The SolidAIRity Flex® Oral ETT Stabilization device, developed by Securisyn Medical and manufactured and distributed by SunMed, is FDA registered and is the world’s first interlocking ETT securement device designed to provide exceptional airway stability for ventilated patients to reduce unplanned extubations, medical device related pressure injuries, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and preventable hospital costs.
“We, along with our manufacturing and commercialization partner SunMed, are thrilled that Vizient has selected our SolidAIRity Flex® Oral ETT Stabilization device for the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange,” said Mark Bruning, President and CEO of Securisyn Medical. “The Vizient Innovative Technology process is a rigorous, clinician led review and we are excited to have the opportunity to demonstrate that our patented interlocking stabilization device can effectively address unmet needs and improve outcomes for this vulnerable population of mechanically ventilated patients.”
“Suppliers come to the Exchange hoping to be awarded an Innovative Technology contract, which signals health care providers of their product’s unique qualities,” said Kelly Flaharty, senior director of contract services, Vizient. “We are pleased to include this technology in the group selected to participate.”
The annual Innovative Technology Exchange is part of Vizient’s Innovative Technology Program that includes product review of supplier-submitted technologies by member-led councils and task forces. Since 2003, Vizient has reviewed over 1,600 product submissions as part of its Innovative Technology Program.
About Securisyn Medical.
Securisyn Medical (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, is a physician-founded, medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement. Securisyn Medical’s goal is to prevent unplanned extubation (“UE”) and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners, and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The Company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration and has selected the life-threatening conditions of UE as the initial clinical application of its technology for its patented SolidAIRity® family of airway securement devices.
About SunMed.
SunMed (www.sun-med.com), headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan and with manufacturing and distribution sites in the United States, Mexico, China, and Europe, is a leading medical device manufacturer, offering one of the most comprehensive portfolios of consumable anesthesia and respiratory care products. Our products are designed by clinicians for clinicians, with a focus on patient safety and comfort. Serving 97 countries worldwide, Salter Labs, Westmed, Ventlab, and Ethox are all a part of one brand family: SunMed.
Media contact
Colleen Glynn
(614) 357-5978
cglynn@sun-med.com
