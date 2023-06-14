The State of Virginia is Enhancing Software Supply Chain Security with CodeLock®
The State of Virginia is Enhancing Software Supply Chain Security by awarding a strategic VIPC grant to CodeLock® in their effort to assist software developers in complying with new federal regulations.
Ashburn, VA, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CodeLock®, a leading software security solutions provider, is proud to announce a significant milestone in their ongoing efforts to enhance the security of the software supply chain.
According to InfoSec Magazine there has been a staggering 742% increase in Software Supply Chain Attacks over the past three years. Gartner similarly predicts that by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will experience an attack on their software supply chains.
In light of the alarming rise of software supply chain attacks, this development holds paramount importance for companies involved in software development or those offering products with embedded software intending to sell to the U.S. Federal government.
Recent reports from InfoSec Magazine have revealed a staggering 742% increase in Software Supply Chain Attacks over the past three years, and Gartner predicts that by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will experience such attacks on their software supply chains.
Recognizing the urgent need to address this growing threat, CodeLock® has dedicated two years to extensive research and development efforts and is excited to unveil their cutting-edge commercial solution designed to combat this escalating risk.
CodeLock® confers a considerable advantage by empowering organizations with an industry-leading ability to effectively track, trace, audit, and secure their software development process.
In a strategic move to further strengthen capabilities and support users, CodeLock® has successfully secured a contract from the prestigious Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). This partnership further supports CodeLock®'s commitment to providing attestation reports that offer comprehensive artifacts and evidence for users, enabling them to initiate their compliance process seamlessly.
To ensure all organizations can afford the protection they need, CodeLock® is now making their flagship product available at an affordable starting price of just $19 per month to ensure organizations of all sizes can take charge of their software supply chain security.
By leveraging CodeLock®'s revolutionary software security solutions, companies can proactively mitigate the risks posed by software supply chain attacks and gain confidence in the integrity and safety of their software products.
"Is your software CodeLocked?"
To learn more about CodeLock® and its revolutionary software security solutions, please visit: http://www.codelock.it.
According to InfoSec Magazine there has been a staggering 742% increase in Software Supply Chain Attacks over the past three years. Gartner similarly predicts that by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will experience an attack on their software supply chains.
In light of the alarming rise of software supply chain attacks, this development holds paramount importance for companies involved in software development or those offering products with embedded software intending to sell to the U.S. Federal government.
Recent reports from InfoSec Magazine have revealed a staggering 742% increase in Software Supply Chain Attacks over the past three years, and Gartner predicts that by 2025, 45% of organizations worldwide will experience such attacks on their software supply chains.
Recognizing the urgent need to address this growing threat, CodeLock® has dedicated two years to extensive research and development efforts and is excited to unveil their cutting-edge commercial solution designed to combat this escalating risk.
CodeLock® confers a considerable advantage by empowering organizations with an industry-leading ability to effectively track, trace, audit, and secure their software development process.
In a strategic move to further strengthen capabilities and support users, CodeLock® has successfully secured a contract from the prestigious Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC). This partnership further supports CodeLock®'s commitment to providing attestation reports that offer comprehensive artifacts and evidence for users, enabling them to initiate their compliance process seamlessly.
To ensure all organizations can afford the protection they need, CodeLock® is now making their flagship product available at an affordable starting price of just $19 per month to ensure organizations of all sizes can take charge of their software supply chain security.
By leveraging CodeLock®'s revolutionary software security solutions, companies can proactively mitigate the risks posed by software supply chain attacks and gain confidence in the integrity and safety of their software products.
"Is your software CodeLocked?"
To learn more about CodeLock® and its revolutionary software security solutions, please visit: http://www.codelock.it.
Contact
CodeLockContact
Jake West
571-353-4679
www.codelock.it
Jake West
571-353-4679
www.codelock.it
Categories