Quest Forward Academy, Santa Rosa, CA, Launches Academic Scholarships for 2023-2024
Quest Forward Academy Santa Rosa (QFA Santa Rosa) is looking for academically motivated students who are passionate about taking ownership of their education. Academic scholarships awarded for the 2023-2024 school year will make it possible for qualified students to attend the school regardless of their socioeconomic status or finances. This application process is an alternative to the traditional application process.
Santa Rosa, CA, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QFA is looking for academically motivated students who are passionate about taking ownership of their education.
Quest Forward Academy Santa Rosa (QFA Santa Rosa) is looking for academically motivated students who are passionate about taking ownership of their education. Academic scholarships awarded for the 2023-2024 school year will make it possible for qualified students to attend the school regardless of their socioeconomic status or finances. This application process is an alternative to the traditional application process that requires students to fulfill academic and standardized testing requirements.
QFA Santa Rosa will award up to 10 scholarships to cover 50% and 100% of the yearly tuition to provide students access to an exceptional private-school education. The #QFA-SR-DreamBig campaign is promoting scholarships that are open to any student from grades 9 to 12, as well as students ready to transition from middle school into high school a year early.
When Quest Forward Academy students join in grade 9, they begin a 4-year journey to hone their skills and build essential habits for success. Each year, students have learning experiences that prepare them for college, career, and life. Through academically rigorous, skills-focused project-based learning, integrated internship experiences, dual-enrollment options, and the City as Campus program, Quest Forward Academy graduates are equipped to achieve their dreams.
"What makes a Quest student's experience different from that of students at other high schools is the combination of small class sizes with individualized attention, the Pathways program and its internship opportunities, and flexible scheduling that facilitates enrolling in junior college classes. When these come together, students develop a strong sense of self, confidence in their knowledge and skills that propels them toward future success,” said John Young, Co-Director of School at QFA Santa Rosa.
To apply, students must write an essay, create a video, or showcase a project that demonstrates their academic ability and excitement to learn. All submissions should exhibit a connection to QFA’s Learning Skills: Investigate, Analyze, Reason, and Communicate. Students should submit the "Intent to Submit" form which includes the application for 2023-2024 academic year at QFA Santa Rosa by July 7, 2023. All final submissions are due by July 21, 2023.
About Quest Forward Academy, Santa Rosa
Quest Forward Academy in Santa Rosa, California is a privately funded high school committed to providing opportunities for students of all backgrounds and interests to pursue their goals. As a college preparatory high school with small class sizes, students are challenged with rigorous academics and presented with a framework of real-life skills that make them effective, life-long learners. Students complete 100-400 level high school classes that fulfill CA state requirements, and have access to dual enrollment Junior College classes, AP courses, STEM, literature, the arts, electives, and QFA’s innovation and entrepreneurship course. QFA mentors -what we call our instructors- get to know each students’ interests and goals and incorporate them meaningfully into their school experience. Students graduate from QFA with a solid academic foundation for future success, an understanding of self and confidence to make choices, and the skills required to pursue and achieve their goals.
Media Contact: Laila Thomas
Office: (707) 387-1663
Email: lthomas@questforward.academy
Quest Forward Academy Santa Rosa (QFA Santa Rosa) is looking for academically motivated students who are passionate about taking ownership of their education. Academic scholarships awarded for the 2023-2024 school year will make it possible for qualified students to attend the school regardless of their socioeconomic status or finances. This application process is an alternative to the traditional application process that requires students to fulfill academic and standardized testing requirements.
QFA Santa Rosa will award up to 10 scholarships to cover 50% and 100% of the yearly tuition to provide students access to an exceptional private-school education. The #QFA-SR-DreamBig campaign is promoting scholarships that are open to any student from grades 9 to 12, as well as students ready to transition from middle school into high school a year early.
When Quest Forward Academy students join in grade 9, they begin a 4-year journey to hone their skills and build essential habits for success. Each year, students have learning experiences that prepare them for college, career, and life. Through academically rigorous, skills-focused project-based learning, integrated internship experiences, dual-enrollment options, and the City as Campus program, Quest Forward Academy graduates are equipped to achieve their dreams.
"What makes a Quest student's experience different from that of students at other high schools is the combination of small class sizes with individualized attention, the Pathways program and its internship opportunities, and flexible scheduling that facilitates enrolling in junior college classes. When these come together, students develop a strong sense of self, confidence in their knowledge and skills that propels them toward future success,” said John Young, Co-Director of School at QFA Santa Rosa.
To apply, students must write an essay, create a video, or showcase a project that demonstrates their academic ability and excitement to learn. All submissions should exhibit a connection to QFA’s Learning Skills: Investigate, Analyze, Reason, and Communicate. Students should submit the "Intent to Submit" form which includes the application for 2023-2024 academic year at QFA Santa Rosa by July 7, 2023. All final submissions are due by July 21, 2023.
About Quest Forward Academy, Santa Rosa
Quest Forward Academy in Santa Rosa, California is a privately funded high school committed to providing opportunities for students of all backgrounds and interests to pursue their goals. As a college preparatory high school with small class sizes, students are challenged with rigorous academics and presented with a framework of real-life skills that make them effective, life-long learners. Students complete 100-400 level high school classes that fulfill CA state requirements, and have access to dual enrollment Junior College classes, AP courses, STEM, literature, the arts, electives, and QFA’s innovation and entrepreneurship course. QFA mentors -what we call our instructors- get to know each students’ interests and goals and incorporate them meaningfully into their school experience. Students graduate from QFA with a solid academic foundation for future success, an understanding of self and confidence to make choices, and the skills required to pursue and achieve their goals.
Media Contact: Laila Thomas
Office: (707) 387-1663
Email: lthomas@questforward.academy
Contact
Quest Forward AcademyContact
Laila Thomas
707-387-1663
https://santarosa.questforward.academy/about/
Laila Thomas
707-387-1663
https://santarosa.questforward.academy/about/
Categories