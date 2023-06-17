Joshua Home an LGBTQ Safe Haven Working to Open New LGBTQ+ Youth Drop-in Center in the Inland Empire
Volunteers have been actively involved in various aspects of the opening of The CENTER @ Joshua Home. Efforts include fundraising, outreach, space setup, and program development. The volunteers’ commitment and dedication have been invaluable in bringing The CENTER to fruition.
Colton, CA, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joshua Home is grateful for the tremendous support of dedicated volunteers from Glamazon Riverside IE, Amazon, WRW at the University of Redlands, and community members who are working hand-in-hand with the team at Joshua Home. These passionate individuals have come together to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable young people and contribute to the creation of a safe and nurturing environment.
"We are incredibly grateful for the hard work and enthusiasm demonstrated by our volunteers," said Annette Patterson, Founder, and Executive Director of Joshua Home. Continuing, “Their contributions have been instrumental in turning my vision into reality, and we are excited to provide a much-needed resource for LGBTQ+ youth in the Inland Empire."
Joshua Home An LGBTQ Safe Haven is committed to ending LGBTQ+ youth homelessness in the Inland Empire of Southern California. The CENTER continues to welcome volunteers who are passionate about supporting LGBTQ+ and homeless youth. There are various opportunities available for individuals to get involved, ranging from direct service provision to administrative support. By joining The CENTER @ Joshua Home, volunteers can make a lasting impact on the lives of young people in need.
Annette Patterson
909-512-6767
joshuahomelgbtq.org
