Sudbrink Academy: Providing International Access to Virtual Performing Arts Education
Waukesha, WI, June 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- sudbrinkacademy.com
Sudbrink Performance Academy, a nonprofit virtual performing arts school established in 2015, has expanded its offerings to accommodate a growing international student base. The academy now offers private lessons for acting, voice, violin, guitar, piano, and ukulele, in addition to a new "FLEX" class focused on theatrical design. This flexible option allows busy teens to balance work schedules and other commitments while still receiving a quality education.
Originally an in-person studio in Waukesha, WI, the academy transitioned online in 2020, unlocking new opportunities for learners. "We are able to hire incredibly qualified and professional coaches from all over the world - not limited to those living within a 20 mile radius," said Jes Sudbrink, the organization's founder. Some notable backgrounds include a Juilliard-trained violinist, an actor with television credits, an improv expert with a clowning background, and more.
Sudbrink Performance Academy focuses on private lessons in music and theatre for serious young performers seeking more than what they have access to locally. With classes available for ages 6-18, including group theater classes for ages 3-5, the academy's diverse group of students benefit from a comfortable learning environment and access to a world-class team of instructors.
To learn more about Sudbrink Performance Academy and its offerings, visit SudbrinkAcademy.com. Classes are held on the secure platform Outschool, where all teachers are verified and background checked. New families can use promo code ARTS20 on Outschool to receive $20 off their first class.
