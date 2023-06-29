Iconic Gym, The Pit Barbell Club, Sends Elite Powerlifters to Las Vegas for Competition
Evansville, IN, June 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Pit Barbell Club, Evansville, Indiana’s premier strength-training gym since 1970, is proud to announce the appearance of their team, The Pit Power Team, at the USPA National meet in Las Vegas, Nevada. The national meet will be held July 10-14 at the Flamingo Resort and Casino and expects approximately 250 competitors each day.
Evansville’s hometown gym is sending eight elite powerlifters to compete. Members of the team are: Anthony Burrus, Derrick Hill, Hanz Hoag, David Petrie, Mike Stagg, Bruce Thomas, Larry Ulrich, and Jacob Wallace. All lifters had to qualify in an approved USPA meet and score higher than the federation’s required class totals. Many members of the Pit team have been training at the legendary gym for decades. The Pit has a unique advantage in that it is rare for a gym to cultivate more than a few elite lifters from one single gym – and The Pit has eight.
Burrus, Hill, Stagg, Thomas, Petrie, and Wallace are competing in the “full power” contest where the class winner is determined by totaling the squat, bench press, and deadlift events. Ulrich and Hoag are competing in the bench press event.
The Pit Barbell Club has earned an iconic reputation as producing competitive powerlifters since its inception around 1970. Dick Conner, an Evansville police officer, opened the gym after he began training young men in the sport. At the age of 85, Coach Conner still trains athletes in the gym, as well as continuing his own exercise routine. In a country where franchise gyms have taken over, The Pit continues its mission of providing a positive and knowledgeable culture for any person, regardless of age, sex, and ability, to learn strength-training to improve quality of life.
The Pit Power Team is being sponsored by local businesses: ACCA Basement, Rockers Chiropractic, Blinds for Every Size, Thomas Family Acres, Cathy Arwood & Larry Burden, The John Lennon Series: Jude Southerland Kessler, Keller Williams, Sunrise Flooring & Cabinets, Sterling Federal Credit Union, Jesse Jones, Mortgage Masters, Haylie Dennis, Yin Yang Yoga 4 U, Brian Oberst, Attorney-at-Law, Regina Smith, Hoag Motors, Morgan Hauer MoJo Apparel, and Pat and Cole Tyring. Vegas team t-shirts are available while supply lasts at The Pit Barbell Club, 5221 Oak Grove Rd, Evansville.
Contact
The Pit Barbell Club
Lanea Stagg
812-422-0617
thepitbarbellclub.net
cell: 812-305-3868
