How to Prevent Pets Going Missing on July 4
More pets go missing July 4 weekend than any other time during the year. As an online, superhero-themed, animal compassion program for youth, The Pawtectors want to share 8 quick, easy steps to prevent lost pets and heartache. These precautions will ensure a safe and happy Fourth of July is enjoyed by humans and their furry kids alike.
Centreville, VA, July 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Celebrating July 4 is sure to be full of celebrations, lots of food and fireworks. The celebrations can also be an anxious and dangerous time for pets, especially dogs. In fact, more dogs and cats go missing during the July 4 weekend than any other time of the year. Being prepared for a worst case scenario may just help pet parents reunite with a pet in the event they do get outside and aren’t able to easily be caught.
“Many people coming in and out of the house, more activity than usual, and especially the noise of the fireworks, cause many pets to panic and try to flee," says Debbie Henry, Program Director of The Pawtectors, an online animal compassion program for youth. "Animals don’t know where the loud noise is coming from and they try to escape because they’re simply scared.”
Being prepared ahead of July 4 celebrations can prevent the heartache of lost pets for humans, and animals alike. Here are some quick, easy steps that will help keep pets from going missing.
· Make sure to have a current photo of pet(s). That will make it easier for identification and Lost Pet posters, if necessary. Preferably a full body shot, not just their cute face.
· If the pet is microchipped, make sure personal information is up-to-date. Many pet owners microchip their pets, but never register personal contact info to the microchip number. No info means no returned pet.
· Be sure and bring outside pets inside before the festivities and outdoor fireworks begin, as they could be easily spooked and run. For people with horses or outside animals, make sure they have a safe, secure space to spend the evening while noisy, outside celebrations are going on.
· Make sure all pets have collars on during the festivities, and with updated ID tags, especially dogs who are often more frightened than their feline counterparts.
· Be cautious of noisemakers and fireworks. Keep them away from animals. While these are fun for humans, they can terrify pets.
· Owners can create a pet “safe room” inside. Even put a “pet in room” sign on the door so guests and family, especially young kids, know exactly where furry children are. This will help prevent any accidental pet escapes.
· Make sure the pets do not have a way to escape outside as they may try to run when the noises start. Secure all doors and windows.
· If owners notice a pet developing anxiety, provide them with comforting items, food and water. Try and distract them with play or relaxing activities. Putting the TV, radio or even a fan on can also distract them.
· Tire them out ahead of time with play/exercise. A tired pet is more likely to be more calm, just like humans.
In the event a pet does get out, be prepared with food, treats and favorite toys, to coax your frightened animal back in. Take a leash to secure them if loud, outside noises are still going on. “The very first thing owners need to do is get a search party out and take cellphones with them,” Henry says. “You should spread out because you might not know where your pet went. Kids should never search on their own, always have an adult." She also explains that "it’s important to have a current picture of your pet on-hand to show neighbors. If your pet is enrolled in a microchip program, file a lost pet report with them immediately."
Often when pets are in a fear-based mode, they are reluctant to even come to their humans. This will especially be the case if fireworks are going off. If missing pet(s) can't be located, notify the local shelters, vet clinics and online social media boards immediately. Create a missing pet flyer to distribute everywhere, print and online. Time is of the essence for most pets not used to being outside and on their own in unfamiliar areas. With perseverance and timing, reuniting with missing pet(s) can hopefully happen quickly.
Enjoy July 4 celebration with family and friends — just be sure to take precautions so that furry companions can have a safe holiday as well.
