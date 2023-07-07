Teutonia Männerchor's 2023 Sommerfest and Open House
A German celebration of summer: Teutonia Männerchor will open its doors to the public for 10 days - from 7 to 16 July 2023.
Pittsburgh, PA, July 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Teutonia Männerchor, Pittsburgh’s premier German singing society, will open its doors to the public on from July 7 to July 16, 2023.
Teutonia Männerchor was founded in 1854 for the purpose of promoting choral singing and German cultural traditions. In 1888, their clubhouse was constructed and has become a national historic landmark in Pittsburgh. The society boasts a membership of over 2,900 and both men’s and women’s choirs. The choirs perform in both German and English throughout the Pittsburgh area, and they also compete internationally.
As a private club, the Teutonia Männerchor is open only to members and guests throughout the year. However, they will be open to the public for their annual “Sommerfest” – a celebration of the summer months.
As is traditional with German Sommerfest, there will be live music, food and imported German beverages in the Clubhouse and the traditional Biergarten. Music fests take place in the Biergarten on both Saturdays, the 8th and the 15th from noon until 10:00pm.
More information is located at www.pghmannerchor.com.
Contact
Tom Morgan
412-231-9141
www.pghmannerchor.com
Categories