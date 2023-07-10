First Edition Giclee of “CANELO – No Boxing. No Life.” Autographed by the Boxer Meets the Collector of the Original Painting During Miami Swim Week 2023
During the globally acclaimed Miami Swim Week, the First Edition (1/50) Giclée of the painting owned by a private collector was sold for $100,000 on the secondary market to the collector of the original portrait.
Miami, FL, July 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Almost two years ago, the pair of original portraits of the undisputed world champion boxer, Saul “Canelo” Álvarez, painted by renowned pop artist Rob Prior were presented at the Context Hall of Art Basel Miami 2021 and sold for $500,000 to the private collector.
Fifty embellished limited edition Giclées of one of the portraits , autographed by the boxer and hand embellished by the artist, placing boxing gloves and "No Boxing. No Life." slogan on each edition, were also presented that year.
During the globally acclaimed Miami Swim Week, the First Edition (1/50) Giclée of the painting owned by a private collector was sold for $100,000 on the secondary market to the collector of the original portrait. This First Edition Giclée came in the special custom frame with boxer's logo.
Miami Swim Week began in 2002 when several runway producers decided to hold swimwear runway shows coincide with Miami’s fabled swimwear trade show, called SwimShow. In our days several producers created shows during the same time of the year known as Miami Swim Week. This weekend was surrounded by many beautiful fashion models and acclaimed designers, covered by top industry fashion magazines, together bringing immense crowds of fashion and art connoisseurs from all over the world.
“This week brought an alluring combination of art, fashion and entertainment,” said Konstantinos Kastanas, COO of QNFT marketplace. “I hear few crowds were stunned to see rare editions of this memorabilia artwork autographed by the Champ this weekend. I think the combination of energy brought by the beautiful models and dynamic winning energy of CANELO brought this rare first edition home to the collector of the original painting,” he continued.
“I just had to own this 1/50 First Edition of autographed Giclée. I connected to the original portraits by this talented artist instantly at Art Basel Miami two years ago. They reflected greatness and energy of the champ, and I am thrilled to hang the Giclée in my office spreading such energy,” said the collector and real-estate development executive.
About QNFT: QNFT is an art curator agency and creator of revolutionary Multi-Chain Web3 Art Gallery and NFT Marketplace, operated by BQT Technologies (https://bqt.io), LTD., UK-based company providing ecosystem of Web3 and blockchain applications.
