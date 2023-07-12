LevelUp MD Urgent Care to Open New Location in Perth Amboy, NJ, Bringing Quality Healthcare to the Community
Perth Amboy, NJ, July 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LevelUp MD Urgent Care is thrilled to announce its expansion to the vibrant community of Perth Amboy, NJ. Located at 313 State Street, LevelUp MD Urgent Care is set to bring exceptional medical services to the residents of Perth Amboy and the surrounding areas, starting this fall.
With a commitment to providing top-notch healthcare, LevelUp MD Urgent Care offers a comprehensive range of services designed to meet the diverse medical needs of the community. Patients can expect convenient hours of operation, with the clinic open from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm, and on weekends from 9 am to 5 pm, ensuring accessible care when it's most needed.
As part of LevelUp MD Urgent Care's dedication to meeting the diverse needs of the community, the Perth Amboy location will provide bilingual services in both English and Spanish. This commitment to effective communication aims to enhance patient experience and ensure that every individual feels heard and understood during their healthcare journey.
LevelUp MD Urgent Care offers a wide array of medical services, including urgent care and occupational medicine. From minor injuries and illnesses to physical exams and immunizations, the clinic is equipped to handle a variety of healthcare needs. Additionally, LevelUp MD Urgent Care also provides telemedicine services, allowing patients to access medical consultations remotely for certain non-emergency conditions, further enhancing convenience and accessibility.
"We are incredibly excited to announce the opening of LevelUp MD Urgent Care in Middlesex County and Central Jersey. This expansion represents our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to a wider community. We look forward to serving the residents of Middlesex County and Central Jersey with our patient-centered approach, convenient hours, and top-notch medical care. Our goal is to be a trusted healthcare partner, offering accessible and comprehensive services that meet the diverse needs of the community. We are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the healthcare landscape in this region. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Perth Amboy community and serving its residents with excellence," says Rey Bolic, Director of Marketing for LevelUp MD Urgent Care.
LevelUp MD Urgent Care's expansion to Perth Amboy marks an important milestone in their mission to provide accessible and compassionate medical care. With a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, state-of-the-art facilities, and a patient-centered approach, LevelUp MD Urgent Care is poised to make a positive impact on the local community.
For more information about LevelUp MD Urgent Care and its services, please visit levelupuc.com
About LevelUp MD Urgent Care: LevelUp MD Urgent Care is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering exceptional medical services to communities across the country. With a focus on accessibility, convenience, and patient-centered care, LevelUp MD Urgent Care offers a wide range of services, including urgent care, occupational medicine, and telemedicine. With multiple locations and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, LevelUp MD Urgent Care is dedicated to meeting the healthcare needs of patients and communities with excellence.
Contact
Rey Bolic
551-449-6741
levelupuc.com
