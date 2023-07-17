American Standard Circuits Acquires Sunstone Circuits® and Joins Forces to Enhance Customer Value in the PCB Industry
Mulino, OR, July 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- American Standard Circuits (ASC) and Sunstone Circuits are excited to announce their merger, creating a dynamic partnership that will revolutionize the printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing landscape. This strategic alliance brings numerous advantages to customers, establishing a new standard of excellence in PCB solutions.
The combination of American Standard Circuits’ and Sunstone Circuits’, brings customers a multitude of benefits that enhance their experience and in turn drives their success:
Expanded Capabilities: The merger brings together a comprehensive suite of PCB types, materials, and certifications. Customers will enjoy an extensive range of options, including single-sided, double-sided, multi-layered, RF / Microwave, flex / rigid-flex, HDI, Ultra HDI, and metal backed boards.
Advanced Manufacturing Expertise: The combined expertise and resources of American Standard Circuits and Sunstone Circuits empower customers with expanded manufacturing capacity. This translates into faster turnaround times, increased volume capabilities, and enhanced operational efficiency. Customers will benefit from accelerated prototyping (24-48 hrs.), reduced time to market, and improved competitiveness in their industries.
Dynamic Online PCB Quoting: Sunstone Circuits offers a seamless experience for customers seeking quick and accurate quotes for their PCB projects. Their dynamic online quoting system allows customers to enter project specifications and receive instant quotes, enabling them to make informed decisions and expedite their PCB procurement.
Integrated Design Solutions: Customers now have access to a comprehensive and user-friendly design software solution that includes powerful tools for schematic capture, PCB layout and integrated parts library. The software seamlessly integrates with Sunstone’s manufacturing services, enabling a smooth transition from design to production.
Turnkey Opportunities: Sunstone has a long-standing relationship with Screaming Circuits. This relationship has benefitted many customers needing fully assembled boards quickly, with assembly turn times as fast as 24-48 hours for quick-turns and up to 4 weeks for short run production. These turn times coupled with Sunstones’ quick turn PCB capability makes it a seamless benefit.
Global Sourcing: ASC's global sourcing division offers customers comprehensive sourcing solutions through a vast network of trusted partners and suppliers worldwide. This allows businesses to access high-quality components, materials, and manufacturing services from various locations globally.
Commitment to Excellence: Both American Standard Circuits and Sunstone Circuits share an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality products. By merging, the companies further reinforce their dedication to adhering to stringent quality control processes, industry standards, and customer-specific requirements. Customers can trust that their PCBs will meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
"Today marks an extraordinary milestone as we announce the merger of American Standard Circuits and Sunstone Circuits," said Anaya Vardya, CEO of American Standard Circuits. "Together, we bring an unmatched combination of expertise, capabilities, and resources to our customers. This merger will enable us to deliver greater value, innovation, and responsiveness, solidifying our position as the premier PCB manufacturing partner."
Terry Heilman, CEO of Sunstone Circuits, commented, "This merger represents a transformative opportunity for our customers. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, we are positioned to provide a comprehensive range of PCB solutions and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. We are excited to embark on this journey together."
The merger between American Standard Circuits and Sunstone Circuits signals a new era in the PCB industry. This strategic alliance creates a powerhouse that will drive innovation, elevate customer service, and set new benchmarks for quality and efficiency.
About Sunstone Circuits
Sunstone Circuits® is an established leader in providing innovative and reliable printed circuit board (PCB) solutions for the electronic design industry. With over 50 years of experience in delivering USA made high quality, on-time PCBs, Sunstone Circuits is committed to improving the PCB purchasing (prototypes through production) processes for the design engineer from quote to delivery. With world class customer support, Sunstone Circuits provides unparalleled customer experience. We're proud to manufacture high-quality products made in the USA as well as provide a safe and prosperous workplace for our employees. www.Sunstone.com About American Standard Circuits:
American Standard Circuits (ASC) prides itself on being a total solutions provider, manufacturing quality rigid, metal-backed, RF/microwave, flex, and rigid-flex PCBs for the medical, automotive, industrial, defense, and aerospace markets in volumes from test and prototypes to large production orders. ASC has the expertise to provide a wide variety of technologies in a time-critical environment. Their qualifications include AS9100D, ISO 9001:2015, ISO13485:2016, MIL-PRF 31032, MIL-PRF-55110, MIL-PRF-50884 certification and ITAR registration. In addition to manufacturing in the USA, ASC can transition and manage your PCB requirements to lower cost regions via its qualified supply chain of offshore partners. ASC also holds many key patents for metal bonding processes. For more information about American Standard Circuits' services or to ask one of their technology experts a question go to www.asc-i.com.
