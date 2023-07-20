Hypatia Women CEO ETF Named an Official ETF of USA Softball
Oklahoma City, OK, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- USA Softball, the National Governing Body of Softball in the United States, is excited to announce Hypatia Women CEO ETF (“WCEO”) as an Official ETF partner of USA Softball. An exchange-traded fund managed by Hypatia, WCEO and its partnership with USA Softball will be highlighted by educational initiatives to allow youth to be inspired and encouraged to engage proactively with their lifelong financial journeys. Such initiatives include a financial literacy program, an inspirational women business leaders speaker series and an objectives-based initiative to introduce members of USA Softball to the benefits of investing early.
“This partnership with WCEO is a great opportunity for our membership to receive educational resources that will benefit their financial journeys in a variety of ways,” said USA Softball Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Bond. “In addition to the wealth of knowledge that the Hypatia WCEO ETF will bring to USA Softball, their strong presence of supporting women across all industries is something we look forward to joining forces with.”
The Hypatia WCEO ETF invests in American public companies, small to mega cap, that are led by female CEOs. WCEO currently invests in 126 companies – the three largest companies by market capitalization being Oracle (ORCL), Accenture (ACN) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and are led by Safra Katz, Julie Sweet, and Lisa Su, respectively.
Programming provided by the Hypatia WCEO ETF will be available online to the USA Softball community and at selective USA Softball national events across the country.
“The Hypatia WCEO ETF is proud to be named an Official ETF of USA Softball,” said managing partner of Hypatia Capital and the WCEO ETF, Patricia Lizarraga. “This partnership is an excellent fit with our mission to inspire youth to invest early, invest often and invest in women.”
A global study of male and female C-Suite executives conducted by EY and espnW between 2013 and 2016 found an undeniable correlation between athletic and business success. Numerous studies, such as by the Women’s Sports Foundation and Dana Voelker at West Virginia University, support the finding that girls who engage in sports are more actively exposed to leadership skill development. Through sports, young athletes have opportunities to practice decision-making, problem-solving and communication skills – all which are essential for leadership roles.
About Hypatia WCEO ETF
The Hypatia WCEO ETF, managed by Hypatia Capital Management, is an active ETF investing in American public companies with female CEOs, small to mega cap. Its investment thesis is that female CEOs will outperform, as it is currently harder for women to rise to the CEO level in corporate America. The WCEO is benchmarked to the FT Wilshire Small Cap Index, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange.
Contact: John Grenawalt, john.grenawalt@hypatiacapital.com, (212) 472-7500
About USA Softball
USA Softball (USAS) is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., and is designated as the National Governing Body (NGB) of Softball in the United States and a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. One of the nation’s largest sports organizations, USAS sanctions competition through a network of Local Associations, which includes all 50 states and select metro associations. USAS is dedicated to providing people of all ages the opportunity to play the game they love at a variety of levels by offering recreational, league, tournament and competitive play for fast pitch, slow pitch and modified pitch. USAS annually conducts thousands of tournaments throughout the country including over 100 National Championships. The USAS umpire program is among the nation’s largest and are widely known as the best trained umpires in the game.
As the NGB for the sport of softball, USAS is responsible for training, equipping and promoting the six USA Softball National Teams that compete in events such as the Olympics, Pan American Games, World Championships and other international and domestic events. For more information on USAS, including its founding and history as the Amateur Softball Association of America (ASA), please visit, www.USASoftball.com.
Contact: Dre McKee, dmckee@usasoftball.com, (405) 425-3463
Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 855-427-7360. The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Hypatia Capital Management LLC
Important Risk Disclosures:
Exchange-traded funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The Fund faces numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market for Fund sharers, losses from trading in secondary markets, and periods of high volatility and disruption in the creation/redemption process of the Fund. These factors may lead to the Fund's shares trading at a premium or discount to NAV.
The returns on a portfolio of securities that excludes companies that are not led by female Chief Executive Officers or that do not have an Executive Chairperson or Chairperson who is female, may trail the returns on a portfolio of securities that includes such companies. Investing only in a portfolio of securities that are led by female Chief Executive Officers or that have an Executive Chairperson or Chairperson who is female may affect the Fund’s exposure to certain types of investments and may adversely impact the Fund’s performance depending on whether such investments are in or out of favor in the market.
Because the Fund invests primarily in components of the Index, the Fund’s investments are subject to the risks associated with changes to the Index. The Fund will be negatively affected by general declines in the securities and asset classes represented in the Index. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund’s ability to adjust its exposure to closely follow the Index. The Index Provider relies on third party data it believes to be reliable in constructing the Index, but it does not guarantee the accuracy or availability of any such third party data, and there is also no guarantee with respect to the accuracy, availability or timeliness of the production of the Index. In addition, the Fund is actively managed and does not track the Index and the Adviser’s investment approach may not produce the desired results and may cause the Fund to underperform the Index. In addition, the Fund incurs operating expenses and portfolio transaction costs not incurred by the Index. These risks may be heightened during times of market volatility or other unusual market conditions.
The Fund is newly formed ETF and has a limited history of operations for investors to evaluate.
The fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA/SIPC).
NLD is not affiliated with USA Softball
17138653-NLD 07/19/2023
