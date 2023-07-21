Newly Launched Podcast Aims to Help Teens and Young Adults on Their Christian Journey
Lori Beard, in collaboration with The Success Corps, announces the release of her New highly anticipated “Wisdom In Thy Youth” Podcast.
Dallas, TX, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In Pew Research Center telephone surveys conducted in 2018 and 2019, 65% of American adults describe themselves as Christians when asked about their religion, down 12 percentage points over the last decade. In the U.S. alone, church attendance is declining, which means more and more teens and young adults are not raised in a traditional organized religion or household. Lori aims to not only increase that rate, but to be the voice that so many adults are searching for. A recent survey finds that 63% of U.S. teenagers ages 13 to 17 identify as Christians, and are actively searching online. Lori Beard is the one to lead the way and give you all the wisdom you need, “In Thy Youth.”
Christians are, of course, important to Lori and with that, any believer in God, whether it be Hindu, Muslim, etc. She believes in unifying efforts rather than division. Educating her audience on different religious beliefs can unify based on the idea that we have more in common that what is different. A devoted Christian, Lori strives to invite guests of different faiths to educate the audience on our religious and spiritual similarities. Sharing a message of Unity is crucial in a world that need peace.
About the podcast:
“Wisdom In Thy Youth” is a captivating podcast created just for young people who are searching for meaning, exploring spirituality, and navigating life’s challenges. Join along as Lori Beard discusses personal growth, faith, relationships, purpose, and ethics, featuring experts who share their wisdom and experiences in spirituality, philosophy, and person development. Get inspired, find guidance, and connect with others who share the belief in the divine, as they explore how to integrate spiritual beliefs into everyday life and uncover a deeper sense of purpose and fulfillment in the modern world.
Lori Beard, Founder of Steadfast-Forward Coaching, brings you much needed insights, guidance, and wisdom to young people who are navigating their lives, searching for meaning, and exploring their spirituality and moral values. The topics discussed in this podcast covers personal growth, faith, relationships, purpose, ethics, and finding one's path in life. The overall goal of the podcast is to foster a sense of connection, understanding, and growth among the young people and the young at heart who share a belief in the divine. Its purpose could serve as a source of inspiration, encouragement, and support for individuals seeking to deepen their spirituality, develop their character, and navigate the complexities of the modern world while staying true to their faith.
Advance Praise: “I wish this show was available when I was young! I made all the mistakes a young Christian would make, but if I had Lori to walk me through the process, there’s no limit to what I would have accomplished.” – Listener gave 5-star review
“Excellent information!" - Podcast Listener gave 5-star review
“Inspiration and insights that transform your life. Tune in to Lori Beard & her guests to listen in what the Christian walk should look and feel like.” – Podcast Listener gave 5-star review
About the host: For the last 10 years, Lori has had significant experiences witnessing rapid life transformation of successful professionals responsible in sales of their business, such as CEOs, Lawyers, and other small business owners. She has strived in achieving freedom from feelings of burdens, restoring relationships, and achieving massive growth. She has been very active over the years in her church working with the youth during their spiritual journey on trips, retreats, and prayer groups.
To learn more about Lori Beard, click the website link below. Subscribe to the Podcast at the link below:
Podcast: https://sites.libsyn.com/478311
Website: www.steadfast-forward.com
Contact: Lori Beard, lori@steadfast-forward.com
Press, Sean Douglas, Sean@TheSuccessCorps.com
