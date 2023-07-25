VirtuAlarm Now Accepting Napco StarLink Signaling
VirtuAlarm announces the addition of Napco StarLink signaling to its suite of cloud-based fire and security telemetry signal formats.
Kirkland, WA, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- During its recent dealer meeting, VirtuAlarm announced to partners and customers the addition of Napco Starlink signaling to its suite of cloud-based services.
StarLink Connect Cellular/IP Communicators play well with others: New DL models for up/downloading using native software, e.g., Compass for Honeywell Vista® Panels &/or DSC® Panels using DLS software, or Napco Gemini's Quickloader. And Multifunction StarLink Connect Communicator / Hub Models, also provide top panel brands with smart SMS communications, e.g., text message alerts for alarm accounts, for things that happen or didn't happen. And because StarLink Connect supports smart bus activity on the Honeywell/ADT, DSC and Napco panels, activity can be pinpointed, events grouped and messaging can be smartly identified to accounts, as texts on their phones &/or controlled via the smart keypad app that exactly matches the one on their wall, be it a Vista®, Safewatch® or Power® Series (+ Napco Gemini). Plus, your company can use that same smart virtual keypad app for true hand-programming, and do remote, contactless service calls, saving truck rolls.
Starlink is a perfect complement to VirtuAlarm’s signal delivery service and False Alarm Reduction Platform.
The signal delivery service allows traditional, professionally installed alarm systems and the new class of Do-It-Yourself alarm and camera systems to send signals to the platform via multiple methods including phone line, cellular, IP, API, SMS and email. Upon receipt, the VirtuAlarm platform converts the signal to a standard alarm industry format. After conversion, the signal can be routed to any professional alarm monitoring center, globally, using IP or phone lines.
The False Alarm Reduction Platform uses multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the end user's APP and to as many friends, family members, or employees as needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, any user receiving the notification has the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch. This entire process takes less than 30 seconds, based on the variable settings available and does not impact the dispatch time.
About VirtuAlarm
VirtuAlarm was established in 2017 by a team of alarm industry experts with more than 100 years of collective experience. The company provides services and products to integrate alarm systems, alarm monitoring, and security cameras with cutting-edge technology. VirtuAlarm operates globally. For more information about VirtuAlarm, visit www.VirtuAlarm.com.
About Napco Starlink
StarLink Communicators are designed to be easy and quick to install in minutes. They are low current draw, so they eliminate the need for extra power supplies. StarLink Fire Communicators additionally eliminate using extra conduit for installation. Plus, StarLink Fire Dual Path Cell/IP Models are self-supervised, eliminating a supervision module, and they have 2 new onboard modular jacks for easiest FACP quick connection.
StarLink Connect Cellular/IP Communicators play well with others: New DL models for up/downloading using native software, e.g., Compass for Honeywell Vista® Panels &/or DSC® Panels using DLS software, or Napco Gemini's Quickloader. And Multifunction StarLink Connect Communicator / Hub Models, also provide top panel brands with smart SMS communications, e.g., text message alerts for alarm accounts, for things that happen or didn't happen. And because StarLink Connect supports smart bus activity on the Honeywell/ADT, DSC and Napco panels, activity can be pinpointed, events grouped and messaging can be smartly identified to accounts, as texts on their phones &/or controlled via the smart keypad app that exactly matches the one on their wall, be it a Vista®, Safewatch® or Power® Series (+ Napco Gemini). Plus, your company can use that same smart virtual keypad app for true hand-programming, and do remote, contactless service calls, saving truck rolls.
Starlink is a perfect complement to VirtuAlarm’s signal delivery service and False Alarm Reduction Platform.
The signal delivery service allows traditional, professionally installed alarm systems and the new class of Do-It-Yourself alarm and camera systems to send signals to the platform via multiple methods including phone line, cellular, IP, API, SMS and email. Upon receipt, the VirtuAlarm platform converts the signal to a standard alarm industry format. After conversion, the signal can be routed to any professional alarm monitoring center, globally, using IP or phone lines.
The False Alarm Reduction Platform uses multiple communication methods to allow end users to confirm or cancel the alarm event prior to dispatching authorities. When an alarm event is received by the platform, push notifications are sent to the end user's APP and to as many friends, family members, or employees as needed. The push notification is followed by automated interactive phone calls. At each step, any user receiving the notification has the ability to either cancel the alarm prior to authority dispatch or confirm the alarm for immediate upgraded authority dispatch. This entire process takes less than 30 seconds, based on the variable settings available and does not impact the dispatch time.
About VirtuAlarm
VirtuAlarm was established in 2017 by a team of alarm industry experts with more than 100 years of collective experience. The company provides services and products to integrate alarm systems, alarm monitoring, and security cameras with cutting-edge technology. VirtuAlarm operates globally. For more information about VirtuAlarm, visit www.VirtuAlarm.com.
About Napco Starlink
StarLink Communicators are designed to be easy and quick to install in minutes. They are low current draw, so they eliminate the need for extra power supplies. StarLink Fire Communicators additionally eliminate using extra conduit for installation. Plus, StarLink Fire Dual Path Cell/IP Models are self-supervised, eliminating a supervision module, and they have 2 new onboard modular jacks for easiest FACP quick connection.
Contact
VirtualarmContact
Alain Jeffries
820-346-8308
www.virtualarm.com
Alain Jeffries
820-346-8308
www.virtualarm.com
Categories