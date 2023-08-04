SQL Connector for Jira by Alpha Serve is Now a Cloud Fortified App on the Atlassian Marketplace
Alpha Serve, a renowned Ukrainian software development company and an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, proudly announces their SQL Connector for Jira app has achieved Cloud Fortified status.
Kyiv, Ukraine, August 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alpha Serve, a Ukraine-based software development company and a leading Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner, is proud to announce the latest achievement for their SQL Connector for Jira application - the Cloud Fortified status. This innovative app empowers companies to export Jira data to major SQL databases and has successfully undergone rigorous testing and compliance checks to earn this recognition.
SQL Connector for Jira has long been celebrated as a cornerstone in Jira data management, enabling streamlined data replication to popular SQL databases such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, H2, MariaDB, and Oracle Database. Now with the Atlassian Cloud Fortified status, this application brings the future of Jira data export into the present.
"Being recognized with the Cloud Fortified badge is a significant milestone that showcases the level of trust and reliability our SQL Connector for Jira delivers," said Anton Storozhuk, CEO at Alpha Serve.
Atlassian's Cloud Fortified Program serves as a platform for applications that adhere to rigorous standards of operational efficiency, security, and support. To be certified as Cloud Fortified, SQL Connector for Jira successfully met comprehensive security protocols, passed intensive reliability checks, and committed to providing a 24-hour support response time.
"This isn't just about making Jira data export simpler. It's about transforming the way businesses manage their data. Earning the Atlassian Cloud Fortified status enhances the level of trust and assurance we can offer our users," added Anna Odrynska, CSO at Alpha Serve.
Alpha Serve, already a prominent name for developing innovative apps for integration with platforms like Power BI, Tableau, BigQuery, Oracle Analytics, and SAP Analytics Cloud, also has a significant presence in other leading marketplaces.
The Cloud Fortified SQL Connector for Jira represents the next step in a secure, reliable, and robust solution for Jira data management. It's more than an application; it's the future of efficient business operations.
Experience the power of SQL Connector for Jira today. The Cloud and Data Center versions are available, and you can start your journey immediately with a 30-day free trial.
About Alpha Serve
Alpha Serve holds esteemed status not only as an Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner but also as a key vendor across multiple global marketplaces. Their diverse portfolio extends to the ServiceNow Store, Zendesk Marketplace, Shopify App Store, and beyond. Known for its commitment to quality, security, and reliability, Alpha Serve strives to provide its clients with enterprise-grade applications designed to streamline operations and enhance productivity.
Experience the power of SQL Connector for Jira today. The Cloud and Data Center versions are available, and you can start your journey immediately with a 30-day free trial.
Contact
Anna Odrynska
