The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
Colorado Springs, CO, August 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day event is set to take place from August 17-19, 2023 at the Norris Penrose Center in Colorado Springs.
The Great American RV Show, widely known as a premier gathering for RV enthusiasts, is taking a major step towards sustainable and attainable living. By adding a Tiny Home feature, this year's event aims to provide a comprehensive overview of economically and environmentally sustainable living options.
"We are thrilled to bring together the Great American RV Show and the tiny home feature for this exceptional event focused on sustainable living," said Hague Atkinson of AMP Expos, the organization behind the Great American RV Show. "We believe that by showcasing the possibilities and benefits of alternative housing options, we can inspire individuals to adopt more sustainable lifestyles and contribute to a more attainable future."
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of sustainable living concepts and ideas with over 200 units on display and 10 dealers plus tiny home builders. Compact, energy-efficient RV models equipped with state-of-the-art technology will be on display, alongside tiny homes expertly crafted with an emphasis on sustainability, affordability, and practicality.
The event will also host informative presentations, engaging discussions, and interactive demonstrations from industry experts. Topics will cover a wide range, from eco-friendly construction materials and practices to off-grid living solutions and much more. These sessions aim to empower attendees with the knowledge and resources necessary to make informed decisions about sustainable living solutions.
Sustainable living is no longer a niche concept but a growing global trend. By merging the appeal of RV living with the ingenuity of tiny homes, the Great American RV Show hopes to catalyze a shift towards more sustainable living choices.
Tickets for the Great American RV Show featuring tiny homes are now available for purchase online or at the venue. They encourage all to join this exciting convergence of innovative housing solutions and to explore the many benefits of sustainable living.
For more information and tickets for The Great American RV Show, please visit www.greatamericanrv.show, or contact Summer Crenshaw at summer@ampexpos.com.
About AMP Expos:
AMP Expos is a leading expo company dedicated to providing unique and memorable experiences for attendees and exhibitors alike. With a focus on delivering high-quality events that showcase the latest innovations and trends in a wide range of industries, AMP Expos has established itself as a leader in the expo industry.
Contact
Summer Crenshaw
513-884-4688
www.greatamericanrv.show
