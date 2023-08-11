Lead Onion Launches Groundbreaking AI Features with the Introduction of ai.mee Chat Assistant
Portstewart, United Kingdom, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lead Onion, a pioneering Intent-driven sales enablement platform owned by Zymplify Limited based in Northern Ireland, is delighted to announce the launch of its innovative AI features, underpinned by cutting-edge GPT-4 technology. The company's new chat assistant, ai.mee, will revolutionise how clients build their sales outreach, enabling the creation of comprehensive sales cadences in record time.
By integrating GPT-4 into their platform, Lead Onion takes advantage of the latest in AI advancements, optimising efficiency, and enhancing accuracy. Ai.mee is designed to assist clients in developing a sophisticated sales engagement platform. It's as simple as answering three questions; clients can have a fully developed sales engagement platform set up in less than 10 minutes. Try it out here: d36.co/1bJkH
The new AI features are fully combined with Lead Onion's existing intent data and automation capabilities. The integration allows clients to fully automate their sales outreach, with data, automations, and content prebuilt. It opens up an entirely new level of data-driven sales outreach capabilities, giving companies the power to drive higher engagement rates and improve sales efficiency.
“Lead Onion is committed to enhancing the sales and marketing industry by providing innovative, intelligent solutions," says Michael Carlin, CEO of Zymplify Limited. "Our new feature, ai.mee, harnesses the power of AI to deliver exceptional results for our clients and we're excited about the edge this will provide to businesses of all sizes. It’s about making the sales process not just faster, but smarter.”
About Lead Onion
Based in Northern Ireland, Lead Onion is a product of Zymplify Limited, renowned for its innovative approach to leveraging artificial intelligence within the sales and marketing landscape. By providing businesses with crucial intent data and automation capabilities, they play a pivotal role in assisting clients to optimise their sales outreach. With the introduction of their new AI chat assistant, ai.mee, they continue to enhance their service delivery, offering fast, efficient, and intelligent solutions to all.
With ai.mee Lead Onion’s customers can build fully automated sales cadences in just a few minutes, making sales teams more efficient and ensuring that quality content is always delivered.
For more information, please visit www.leadonion.ai or to see it in action simply answer three questions here: d36.co/1bJkH
