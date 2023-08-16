University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry

Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation.