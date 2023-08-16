University of Arizona Veterinary Interns Join Fidotek; Next-Gen AI to Transform $120B Pet Industry
Fidotek Corp embraces UArizona Veterinary College "VetCats" to drive digital pet wellness. Patented next-gen AI accelerates animal drug discovery and field clinical trials, predictively diagnoses pet illnesses, optimizes pet health insurance. CEO & inventor Andy Gibbs underscores intern impact. Fidotek pioneers big data / AI for pet industry transformation.
Oro Valley, AZ, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fidotek Corp, an early stage bioscience company with a robust intellectual property portfolio, proudly announces the inclusion of four doctoral candidates, known as "VetCats," from the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine, to its diverse team of experts in pet care and technology. This collaborative endeavor represents a significant leap forward in shaping the future landscape of digital pet behavior, wellness standards, and protocols.
Utilizing its patented pet wellness system, data acquisition hardware, and exclusive cloud-based artificial intelligence, Fidotek is dedicated to empowering veterinarians and pet owners through early illness identification, predictive diagnosis, timely intervention, and enhanced quality of life for pets, on both individual and cohort levels.
"We're at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence within the pet industry, and Arizona's veterinary interns play a pivotal role in our ambitious mission. This collaboration not only grants doctoral candidates hands-on experience in shaping the future of digital pet wellness, but also accelerates the development of our transformative platform for veterinarians and pet guardians," commented Andy Gibbs, CEO, and Founder of Fidotek.
The company’s data-driven system is poised to expedite quantitative analysis for real-time in-field clinical trials involving manufacturers of pet pharmaceuticals and food, streamline personalized product matching for pets, and establish initial connections with veterinarians who validate the company's AI pre-diagnosis using conventional diagnostic tools.
Gibbs added, “While Generative AI has spawned a technology investment frenzy to pick the few winners out of the dozens of startups, after six years of quiet development, we’re positioned to be the first next-gen AI platform built on pet data. Being first has its advantages.”
With its burgeoning pet data partnership with the Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine and the Veterinary Specialist Technology Advisory Board, Fidotek maintains unwavering focus on delivering the inaugural big data / AI platform that will spearhead the digital transformation of the legacy pet industry.
About Fidotek Corp:
Fidotek Corp stands as a pioneering bioscience company championing groundbreaking technologies and business models across pet retail, veterinary care, and pet health insurance verticals. Driven by extensive pet data acquisition systems and cloud-based AI, Fidotek passionately endeavors to revolutionize the pet industry through its patented, transformative innovations.
Fidotek is certified as an Arizona Bioscience Small Business under A.R.S. § 41-1518, offering up to 35% tax credit incentives for Angel Investments made into Arizona-based startups.
Utilizing its patented pet wellness system, data acquisition hardware, and exclusive cloud-based artificial intelligence, Fidotek is dedicated to empowering veterinarians and pet owners through early illness identification, predictive diagnosis, timely intervention, and enhanced quality of life for pets, on both individual and cohort levels.
"We're at the forefront of pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence within the pet industry, and Arizona's veterinary interns play a pivotal role in our ambitious mission. This collaboration not only grants doctoral candidates hands-on experience in shaping the future of digital pet wellness, but also accelerates the development of our transformative platform for veterinarians and pet guardians," commented Andy Gibbs, CEO, and Founder of Fidotek.
The company’s data-driven system is poised to expedite quantitative analysis for real-time in-field clinical trials involving manufacturers of pet pharmaceuticals and food, streamline personalized product matching for pets, and establish initial connections with veterinarians who validate the company's AI pre-diagnosis using conventional diagnostic tools.
Gibbs added, “While Generative AI has spawned a technology investment frenzy to pick the few winners out of the dozens of startups, after six years of quiet development, we’re positioned to be the first next-gen AI platform built on pet data. Being first has its advantages.”
With its burgeoning pet data partnership with the Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine and the Veterinary Specialist Technology Advisory Board, Fidotek maintains unwavering focus on delivering the inaugural big data / AI platform that will spearhead the digital transformation of the legacy pet industry.
About Fidotek Corp:
Fidotek Corp stands as a pioneering bioscience company championing groundbreaking technologies and business models across pet retail, veterinary care, and pet health insurance verticals. Driven by extensive pet data acquisition systems and cloud-based AI, Fidotek passionately endeavors to revolutionize the pet industry through its patented, transformative innovations.
Fidotek is certified as an Arizona Bioscience Small Business under A.R.S. § 41-1518, offering up to 35% tax credit incentives for Angel Investments made into Arizona-based startups.
Contact
Fidotek CorpContact
Andy Gibbs
520-415-3600
Andy Gibbs
520-415-3600
Categories